G15 landlord’s rise in pre-tax surplus boosted by private home sales

The G15 provider, which manages more than 64,700 homes across England, generated an overall surplus of £46m for the year ending 31 March 2023 – an increase of £5m compared with the previous year.

Its balance sheet was boosted by a “significant” year-on-year rise in private sales, which generated £16m of profit – up from £0.1m in 2022.

The sales included 95 homes to private buyers and the “bulk sale” of a 200-home block in Leaside Lock, the major east London regeneration scheme, to a private investor.

Meanwhile, the sale of 261 first tranche shared ownership homes also raised a surplus of £2.3m. Profits will be used to cross-subsidise the development of social rented homes, and Guinness said it expects the volume of outright sales to fall next year.