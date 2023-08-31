G15 landlord’s rise in pre-tax surplus boosted by private home sales

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Major national landlord The Guinness Partnership posted a small rise in pre-tax surplus in the last financial year after selling nearly 300 homes on the private market.
The G15 provider, which manages more than 64,700 homes across England, generated an overall surplus of £46m for the year ending 31 March 2023 – an increase of £5m compared with the previous year.
Its balance sheet was boosted by a “significant” year-on-year rise in private sales, which generated £16m of profit – up from £0.1m in 2022.
The sales included 95 homes to private buyers and the “bulk sale” of a 200-home block in Leaside Lock, the major east London regeneration scheme, to a private investor.
Meanwhile, the sale of 261 first tranche shared ownership homes also raised a surplus of £2.3m. Profits will be used to cross-subsidise the development of social rented homes, and Guinness said it expects the volume of outright sales to fall next year.
The Guinness Partnership said it also benefited from a one-off fair value credit of £12.4m against finance costs arising from the redemption and repayment of financial liabilities.
However, the association’s operating margin, which excludes profits from asset disposal, first tranche sales and outright sales, decreased slightly to 18% compared with 21% in 2022.
This was was due to inflationary cost pressures, increased demand for responsive repairs and impairment charges of £4.9m recognised against development projects where costs have increased.
At the year end the landlord also wrote off its £10m investment in modular housing builder Ilke Homes, following the "disappointing and sad" collapse of the company in June.
While The Guinness Partnership’s core business remains the letting of social housing, this fell last year to 66% of the group’s turnover, down from 86% in 2022.
The association said that while social lettings turnover rose by £20.8m due to an increased number of properties under management and a rent increase of 4.1% being applied to general needs tenancies, it had faced “significant cost pressures” due to inflation and increased demand for repairs.
Last financial year, The Guinness Partnership also broke its build targets by completing 814 new homes, including 517 affordable homes, for a mix of below market rent and shared ownership, and 297 private homes.
The landlord’s accounts also revealed that the association spent more than ever before on improving its existing stock: £178m in total, including £90m on major works. It installed sprinkler systems in 13 buildings and evacuation alert systems in 15 buildings.
Last year, the association also secured £28m from the government’s Building Safety Fund to remediate four blocks in east London.
Remediation work started in January on the Suttons Wharf development in east London, where the external wall systems require remediation. The project is scheduled to complete in early 2026.
Rent arrears for the year were 3.8%, up from 3.6% last year. The landlord’s gearing ratio reduced to 32%, down from 40% last year.
As of 31 March 2023, The Guinness Partnership had drawn bank and debt facilities totalling £1.4m and further undrawn loan facilities of £745m; in 2022 it had £836m.
During the year, Neil Braithwaite, who had been chair of the board for six years, stepped down and was replaced by deputy chair Chris Wilson.
A Guinness Partnership spokesperson said: "The last year has seen inflationary pressures having an impact across the sector. Our operating margin in 2022/23 reflects these pressures but also a significant increase in investment in our existing homes, including increased spend on repairs.
"It also reflects increased investment in supporting our residents and communities, including through emergency hardship funding to help households through the cost of living crisis."
The landlord added: "We continue to focus on ensuring we provide high quality homes and services to our residents, as well as developing new homes, although inevitably our capacity to build as many new homes as we would like in coming years will be constrained by the investment requirements of our existing homes and the rising cost of financing."
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