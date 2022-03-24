G15 landlords start merger talks to create 77,000-home landlord

Optivo and Southern Housing Group revealed this morning that the two organisations have begun merger talks, with a view of completing the union by the end of the year.

They also revealed details of a provisional top team for the enlarged organisation. Optivo chief executive Paul Hackett would lead the new organisation and Southern boss Alan Townshend would take on the deputy chief executive role.

Sir Peter Dixon, chair of Optivo chair, would become chair designate and a vice-chair will be appointed from Southern’s board.