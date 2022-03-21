G15 landlords to follow ‘Living Will’ process to reduce chance of financial collapse

The guide, which aims to help registered providers draft a ‘living will’ or contingency plan to “ensure limited interruption and cost if an organisation faces a catastrophic shock”, was developed by the G15 finance director’s sub-group in co-ordination with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

It is intended to provide a guiding set of principles to help social landlords avoid getting into financial difficulty, but also to give them a “managed and orderly route to rescue” if they do.

The main motivation behind the guide is to avoid the “disaster” of a social landlord being unable to protect its social housing assets from risk, meet its ongoing legal and financial obligations, provide essential services to its residents, and prevent adverse impact to the reputation of the sector.

The guide includes a self-assessment, which involves a set of questions social landlords should ask themselves to identify gaps in documentation.

“The answers together with the documents referred to will in effect form the living will, which will be a dynamic document which needs to be kept up to date as plans and activities change,” it said.