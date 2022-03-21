G15 landlords to follow ‘Living Will’ process to reduce chance of financial collapse

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G15 landlords are set to follow a new ‘Living Will’ guide that aims to reduce their chance of financial collapse.
The guide, which aims to help registered providers draft a ‘living will’ or contingency plan to “ensure limited interruption and cost if an organisation faces a catastrophic shock”, was developed by the G15 finance director’s sub-group in co-ordination with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
It is intended to provide a guiding set of principles to help social landlords avoid getting into financial difficulty, but also to give them a “managed and orderly route to rescue” if they do.
The main motivation behind the guide is to avoid the “disaster” of a social landlord being unable to protect its social housing assets from risk, meet its ongoing legal and financial obligations, provide essential services to its residents, and prevent adverse impact to the reputation of the sector.
The guide includes a self-assessment, which involves a set of questions social landlords should ask themselves to identify gaps in documentation.
“The answers together with the documents referred to will in effect form the living will, which will be a dynamic document which needs to be kept up to date as plans and activities change,” it said.
Questions include what the legal group structure of the organisation is, including all subsidiaries and associates, how funding flows through the organisation and how quickly can a provider exit business streams. It also asks how income collection is organised and what are the organisation’s major contracts and contractors.
Under the new Living Will process, social landlords should ask themselves if the organisation understands all its governing documents and governing processes, whether there is a comprehensive disaster recovery plan in place and whether it include contact details for key stakeholders such as lenders and strategic partners.
It added that they should ask themselves whether the organisation’s approach to stress-testing is robust and how often stress tests are run.
Though it acknowledged that most registered providers will have them in place already, the guide identified the most useful documents for a management team or board as:
If disaster does strike, the following are listed as useful:
Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, welcomed the guide.
He said: “As registered providers have got more complex, it is important that they manage their risks to ensure that their social housing is protected even if the organisation itself experiences difficulty.
“The work on Living Wills builds on our regulatory requirements around asset and liability records and this will be useful reading for many in the sector.”
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