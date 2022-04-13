G15 landlords vow to engage staff as union raises concerns about merger plan

Unite the Union has called on Optivo and Southern Housing Group to guarantee that there will be no job losses as a result of their plans to join forces to become a 77,000-home landlord.

The two G15 landlords are yet to make such a pledge, but instead said they are “engaging” with colleagues and consulting with Optivo’s recognised union, Unison.

Optivo and Southern announced last month that they had begun merger talks, with a view of completing the union by the end of the year.

Optivo is the larger organisation, owning and managing 45,000 homes across London and the South East, while Southern would be the smaller partner with around 32,000 homes.

Unite said that its members in both associations have expressed concern about the future of their employment, and are distressed by a lack of assurances on potential redundancy plans.