G15 London landlord appoints new director as huge merger nears completion

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A new 77,000-home landlord forming through the merger of two large London housing associations has announced the appointment of a new director.
Tom Paul has been appointed as an executive director of the new landlord, to be created when a merger between 32,000-home Southern Housing Group and 45,000-home Optivo completes.
Mr Paul is Optivo’s director of treasury and commercial, but has now been promoted to executive director of strategy and change at the new-look Southern Housing.
In his new role, Mr Paul will be responsible for strategic and financial planning; integration and transformation; business intelligence and data; and treasury and corporate finance.
Details of the top team in the newly enlarged organisation have already been revealed. Paul Hackett, Optivo’s chief executive, will lead the new organisation. Southern boss Alan Townshend is set to leave the association when the merger completes.
Sir Peter Dixon, chair of Optivo, will become chair designate. A vice-chair will be appointed from Southern’s board.
Mr Paul said: “I’m delighted to be joining the executive team of the new Southern Housing. Economic uncertainty and the housing and climate crises mean housing associations need to think differently, form new partnerships and reimagine their service offers.
“I’m looking forward to ensuring Southern Housing is a leading provider and a force for good in the areas where we operate.”
Mr Hackett said: “Merger creates considerable opportunities for the new Southern Housing to work with investors, funders, residents and other partners and stakeholders to use our scale to make a difference in the communities in which we work.
“Tom brings a rare skill mix that will enable us to align our strategic and financial planning to invest in new and existing homes, transform our service offer and fulfil our commitment to people and place.”
The merger talks were revealed in March. It followed the cancellation of talks between Southern and Sanctuary, which were called off last April after both parties agreed that coming together would not deliver the benefits they required.
Optivo is the result of a merger between London landlords Amicus Horizon and Viridian, with Mr Hackett, who was the chief executive of Amicus Horizon, taking over the top job.
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