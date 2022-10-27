G15 London landlord appoints new director as huge merger nears completion

Tom Paul has been appointed as an executive director of the new landlord, to be created when a merger between 32,000-home Southern Housing Group and 45,000-home Optivo completes.

Mr Paul is Optivo’s director of treasury and commercial, but has now been promoted to executive director of strategy and change at the new-look Southern Housing.

In his new role, Mr Paul will be responsible for strategic and financial planning; integration and transformation; business intelligence and data; and treasury and corporate finance.