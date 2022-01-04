ao link

G15 member appoints new director of assets and sustainability

News04.01.22by Lucie Heath

Notting Hill Genesis has appointed a new director of assets and sustainability. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Elly Hoult’s new role has a focus on sustainability (picture: Notting Hill Genesis)
Elly Hoult’s new role has a focus on sustainability (picture: Notting Hill Genesis)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHElly Hoult has been appointed to the role of director of assets and sustainability at Notting Hill Genesis #UKhousing

Elly Hoult has been appointed to the position after covering a similar role on an interim basis over the past few months. Her new permanent role, which will be part of the executive group, will have a much stronger focus on sustainability.

It comes as a number of landlords have bolstered their sustainability offering in anticipation of new more stringent targets around net zero and sustainability targets. 

Since joining Notting Hill Genesis, Ms Hoult has served as business improvement director and programme director, overseeing the integration of the organisation following the merger of Notting Hill and Genesis housing associations in 2018. 

Prior to joining the 66,000-home landlord, Ms Hoult worked at a number of major landlords, including A2Dominion and Orbit.

Read more

GreenSquareAccord appoints new permanent finance bossGreenSquareAccord appoints new permanent finance boss
Large London housing association appoints chief information officerLarge London housing association appoints chief information officer
What the sector can learn from the tenants’ climate juryWhat the sector can learn from the tenants’ climate jury

She also sits on the board of the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Green Spaces Advisory Board and the National Housing Federation’s equality, diversity and inclusion steering group. 

Kate Davies, chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis, said Ms Hoult’s new role “reflects the vital need for renewed attention to the fabric and safety of our homes and for executive-level responsibility for the green agenda”.

It comes shortly after Notting Hill Genesis published its first ever environmental, social and governance report as it works towards ensuring all of its homes have an energy performance certificate rating of C or above by 2030. 

Ms Hoult said: “We are a large housing association with more than 66,500 homes and it is vitally important we do all we can to ensure our homes are safe and well maintained. This is a challenge for any landlord of our size, but it’s one I am looking forward to tackling as I’m well aware how important it is to our residents to have a home they are proud of.”

She added: “We are making great progress as an organisation and a sector, and I look forward to helping drive these vital changes.”

Sign up for our asset management and sustainability newsletter

Sign up for our asset management and sustainability newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Sign up to The Retrofit Challenge Summit

Sign up to The Retrofit Challenge Summit

A must-attend one-day summit for all those involved in the large-scale retrofitting of UK homes.

Join us on 24 March 2022 at the second annual Retrofit Challenge Summit, which will equip you with knowledge to fund, plan, procure and deliver retrofit projects at pace, at scale and right first time.

For more information, and to sign up, click here

Asset managementClimate changeHousing Association/RPLondonPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories