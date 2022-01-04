G15 member appoints new director of assets and sustainability

Notting Hill Genesis has appointed a new director of assets and sustainability.
Elly Hoult has been appointed to the position after covering a similar role on an interim basis over the past few months. Her new permanent role, which will be part of the executive group, will have a much stronger focus on sustainability.
It comes as a number of landlords have bolstered their sustainability offering in anticipation of new more stringent targets around net zero and sustainability targets.
Since joining Notting Hill Genesis, Ms Hoult has served as business improvement director and programme director, overseeing the integration of the organisation following the merger of Notting Hill and Genesis housing associations in 2018.
Prior to joining the 66,000-home landlord, Ms Hoult worked at a number of major landlords, including A2Dominion and Orbit.
She also sits on the board of the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Green Spaces Advisory Board and the National Housing Federation’s equality, diversity and inclusion steering group.
Kate Davies, chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis, said Ms Hoult’s new role “reflects the vital need for renewed attention to the fabric and safety of our homes and for executive-level responsibility for the green agenda”.
It comes shortly after Notting Hill Genesis published its first ever environmental, social and governance report as it works towards ensuring all of its homes have an energy performance certificate rating of C or above by 2030.
Ms Hoult said: “We are a large housing association with more than 66,500 homes and it is vitally important we do all we can to ensure our homes are safe and well maintained. This is a challenge for any landlord of our size, but it’s one I am looking forward to tackling as I’m well aware how important it is to our residents to have a home they are proud of.”
She added: “We are making great progress as an organisation and a sector, and I look forward to helping drive these vital changes.”
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