G15 member appoints new director of assets and sustainability

Elly Hoult has been appointed to the position after covering a similar role on an interim basis over the past few months. Her new permanent role, which will be part of the executive group, will have a much stronger focus on sustainability.

It comes as a number of landlords have bolstered their sustainability offering in anticipation of new more stringent targets around net zero and sustainability targets.

Since joining Notting Hill Genesis, Ms Hoult has served as business improvement director and programme director, overseeing the integration of the organisation following the merger of Notting Hill and Genesis housing associations in 2018.

Prior to joining the 66,000-home landlord, Ms Hoult worked at a number of major landlords, including A2Dominion and Orbit.