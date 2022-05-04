G15 member secures £200m private placement

Barings, MetLife Investment Management and Nuveen are among the investors signed up to the deal, which was issued under Network’s newly launched sustainable finance framework.

The 20,000-home housing association upsized the private placement from £150m to £200m due to strong demand across the tenor curve, with the order book from existing investors exceeding £300m.

The placement is fully secured with maturity terms ranging from 15 to 30 years, with a delayed draw of three months.