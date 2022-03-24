G15 predicting 207% increase in cost of gas contracts next year

Members of the G15 have estimated that the cost of gas contracts will increase by 207% next year, while the cost of electricity is set to increase by 32.7%.

Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, said that gas prices are “extremely volatile” right now, adding that rising costs are set to impact housing associations’ budgets during an already challenging time for the sector.

It is understood that one G15 member has been quoted prices that are 670% higher for gas and 255% higher for electricity, but it has not bought at that price as it is working with brokers to get a better deal.

Ms Nanda said: “We’re working hard to find the best deals, but there is no getting away from the fact that prices are higher across the board and that will be felt by organisations and our residents. Whilst the finances of the sector are strong, absorbing yet more cost pressures adds up.”