G15 urges rent settlement of ‘minimum’ 10 years

It added: “Discussions around accelerating improvements to property condition, retrofit or decarbonisation should consider dedicated funding streams, similar to the Decent Homes programme instituted under the previous Labour government.”

The G15 called for social housing residents to be at the “forefront” of conversations on rent changes. “It is vital that any changes do not result in unaffordable rent rises for social renters,” the report said.

On building safety, the group renewed calls for housing associations to be allowed access to the government’s Building Safety Fund.

The G15 previously said it expects its members to have spent £3.6bn by 2036 on building safety works. The latest report said its members will now be spending £4bn on “essential building safety works”.

The extent of the financial pain felt by some of London’s biggest landlords was confirmed with Notting Hill Genesis and MTVH both reporting significant annual deficits in their latest results.

The G15 claimed that the 289,000 homes for social rent provided by London’s housing associations save Londoners £4.8bn in rent, with rents on average 70% lower than market rates, at £130.27 a week. This is according to research it carried out as part of the report.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15, said: “With the government setting an ambition for 400,000 new homes in the capital, it is critical that our housing supports Londoners at all income levels.

“Social rent homes are a vital part of the mix, and housing associations are ready to work with the government to provide the affordable homes London and Londoners so desperately need.”

The new Labour government confirmed last month that grant funding for affordable homes and certainty around rent-setting will be brought forward at the next Spending Review.