G15 warns ‘comprehensive solution’ on building safety crisis still needed as fears over impact on social housing delivery persist

Yesterday, the housing secretary confirmed plans to force developers to help pay for an extra £4bn in funding to ensure leaseholders in blocks between 11 and 18 metres do not foot the bill.

However, concerns have been raised that the measures still need to address the issue of buildings with non-cladding related safety problems.

Fears have also been raised that the lack of support for housing associations will continue to impact their financial ability to build new homes.

Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15, said: “Issues beyond cladding continue to be found and where they pose a significant risk to safety they must be addressed.