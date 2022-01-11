G15 warns ‘comprehensive solution’ on building safety crisis still needed as fears over impact on social housing delivery persist

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London’s biggest social landlords have warned that a “comprehensive solution” is still needed to tackle the building safety crisis despite Michael Gove’s new plan to address the problem.
Yesterday, the housing secretary confirmed plans to force developers to help pay for an extra £4bn in funding to ensure leaseholders in blocks between 11 and 18 metres do not foot the bill.
However, concerns have been raised that the measures still need to address the issue of buildings with non-cladding related safety problems.
Fears have also been raised that the lack of support for housing associations will continue to impact their financial ability to build new homes.
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15, said: “Issues beyond cladding continue to be found and where they pose a significant risk to safety they must be addressed.
“Not-for-profit housing associations are investing significant resources into addressing building safety issues and this has already had an impact on our ability to build much needed new affordable homes.
“To ensure we can continue to build the homes that are needed, as well as investing in existing homes and services for our residents, a truly comprehensive solution to this crisis is still required.”
In the most high-profile example of the effect, L&Q revealed last year that it was cutting its annual housebuilding target by 70% due to mounting fire safety costs.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said Mr Gove’s intervention was an “important move”.
But she also highlighted the impact on the social housing sector. “In the absence of funding, charitable housing associations have been left to pick up the bill,” she said.
“These not-for-profit organisations already estimate they will spend £10bn – over double the sum being talked about today – on remediating homes where social renters live, impacting their ability to build more social housing and improve existing properties.”
She added: “We look forward to seeing more detail from the government and will continue to work with ministers to put an end to the cladding scandal.”
A number of MPs voiced concerns yesterday in parliament that if Mr Gove fails to persuade to developers to contribute to the £4bn fund, the government’s budget for affordable housing provision could be cut.
London mayor Sadiq Khan also said he was worried about this aspect. “The mayor is concerned that a lack of any new public money for remediation will lead to future cuts in budgets for much needed new social rented homes,” a spokesperson for Mr Khan said.
The Local Government Association echoed this. “Unless the government forces the industry to act, or provides funding, we are concerned that the costs of fixing social housing blocks will fall on council housing revenue accounts and housing associations,” said David Renard, housing spokesperson at the organisation.
He also warned that tenants would ultimately suffer.
“This will reduce the funding available to meet the government’s ambitions for improvements to social housing, net zero and the provision of new social housing, leaving tenants and those on the waiting list to suffer the consequences of decades of industry failure and poor regulation,” he added.
The End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group said it welcomed the fact the previous loan scheme to remove cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres was being scrapped in favour of the new fund.
However, it added that solutions were still needed for leaseholders in buildings below 18 metres and clarity for people in blocks taller than 18 metres who have already paid bills to fix problem cladding.
“As always, we will be looking to the housing secretary to ensure his encouraging words are matched with decisive action on the ground,” the group said.
Rachael Williamson, head of policy and public affairs CIH said: "CIH welcomes the new approach to building safety which was set out yesterday, making sure developers who designed, built and profited from unsafe buildings are paying to fix them.
“But we must make sure that protections and assurances are in place for all leaseholders and that the cost of fixing the cladding crisis doesn’t risk undermining future housing supply. Further assurance is needed on the detail."
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