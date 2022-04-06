G15 warns staff shortages putting delivery of ‘critical’ care services at risk

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Members of the G15 group of housing associations are warning that staff shortages are leaving London-based organisations at risk of not being able to deliver critical care services.
A survey of G15 members which provide supported living or care services has highlighted the difficulties providers are facing in recruiting and retaining staff, as well as the impact this is having on services.
At the time of the survey – December 2021 to January 2022 – respondents said that on average only 69% of core staff were available for the delivery of care services.
When asked on a scale of one to 10 how confident they were that gaps in staffing will improve within the next six months, four was the average response selected by G15 members.
When asked on a scale of one to 10 how concerned they were about their capacity to deliver care in 2022, six was the average response.
The majority of G15 members responded to the survey, however respondents only answered questions that were relevant to them, meaning each question was only answered by six or seven landlords.
Richard Hill, chief executive of One Housing and vice-chair of the G15, said: “Like other providers in the care sector, we’re finding it difficult to recruit and retain staff; experienced staff are sometimes leaving the sector entirely to take up better paid roles in retail or logistics.”
While the G15 acknowledged that the pandemic has caused staffing disruptions, its members said there were more structural issues underpinning staff shortages.
When asked what the main challenge is in recruiting care workers, pay and conditions was the most popular answer among responders, followed by a lack of qualified staff.
According to the G15, its members provide both Care Quality Commission-registered and non-registered support services to tens of thousands of people across London, the South East and beyond.
Mr Hill is calling for “a fair and standardised wage and benefits package for everyone providing professional care and sufficient long-term funding from government to deliver it”.
He said: “Without action, the charities, businesses and social enterprises running London’s care services risk not being able to deliver critical services.
"It is the specialist support we provide that prevents our NHS partners from being overwhelmed. We cannot sit back and watch these vital services fail through lack of staff.”
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Housing 2022, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference, returns on 28-30 June at Manchester Central.
With the government’s landmark social care white paper placing a greater emphasis on housing, we’ve introduced the specialist housing stream at Housing 2022. This will explore how to urgently boost the supply and quality of housing and services for older and disabled people and all groups of people with specialist needs.
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