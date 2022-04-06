G15 warns staff shortages putting delivery of ‘critical’ care services at risk

A survey of G15 members which provide supported living or care services has highlighted the difficulties providers are facing in recruiting and retaining staff, as well as the impact this is having on services.

At the time of the survey – December 2021 to January 2022 – respondents said that on average only 69% of core staff were available for the delivery of care services.

When asked on a scale of one to 10 how confident they were that gaps in staffing will improve within the next six months, four was the average response selected by G15 members.

When asked on a scale of one to 10 how concerned they were about their capacity to deliver care in 2022, six was the average response.