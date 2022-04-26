Galliard signs up to government’s building safety pledge

Stephen Conway, chair and chief executive of Galliard, confirmed the house builder has now agreed to the government’s demands after originally being left off the list of signatories.

Ministers asked 53 developers to sign a pledge that they will fix “life critical” fire safety issues on buildings they have developed over the past 30 years, while also reimbursing the government for any money they have received via the Building Safety Fund.

On 13 April, the government published a list of 35 developers that have agreed to sign up to the pledge, including large companies such as Barratt, Bellway and Ballymore.

Galliard was one of the largest developers missing from the list.

In a statement, Mr Conway said Galliard “places the utmost importance on its corporate responsibilities to owners and occupiers of apartment blocks we have constructed”.