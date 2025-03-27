Gap in Defective Premises Act leaves leaseholder fearing £50,000 cladding bill

“This law was changed because of Grenfell,” Mr DeRonde pointed out. The combustible cladding that contributed to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire was added to the west London building as a refurbishment project. It is therefore likely that this loophole would affect other old social housing blocks.

Mr DeRonde’s building consists of eight social housing tenants and four leaseholders. After negotiations with leaseholders, Hastoe has said the roof currently does not need work and will be taken out of the scope of works. Should it need work at some future point, Hastoe said, it will need to re-charge those costs.

Even so, Mr DeRonde expects he will still have to pay around £50,000 for his share of the fixes.

“I can’t pay that money… I’m pretty sure that I’m going to be bankrupt,” he told Inside Housing.

Hastoe claimed it can only offer leaseholders a payment plan of up to 12 months because it is not licensed with the Financial Conduct Authority to offer loans.

A Hastoe spokesperson said: “We don’t know when or how much we will be billing leaseholders at the moment, as we are working on a revised specification for the works. Once we are ready to bill leaseholders we will meet with them again to discuss payment options.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was approached for comment.