Shared owners who have purchased a flat on an estate where the landlord is not the freeholder are less able to extend their lease under the statutory route #UKhousing

Gap in regulation leaves shared owners less able to extend lease where landlord is not the freeholder #UKhousing

In attempting the lease extension process over the past few years, the resident found that buyers are reluctant to purchase a flat where they will need to extend the lease in the short term.

She bought a 30% share in 2009 with a 99-year lease, of which there are around 83 years left.

This issue came about after a resident of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), who wished to remain anonymous, shared her attempt at trying to extend her lease at Printing House Square in Guildford.

One legal expert told Inside Housing that this is due to a “loophole” in shared ownership legislation that is poorly understood.

It is significantly more expensive to extend a lease once there are fewer than 80 years remaining. This is due to the marriage value.

In this case, there are four interested parties: the freeholder, the head leaseholder, MTVH and the shared owner. The head leaseholder has a 999-year interest in the lease.

But as MTVH only has a 125-year interest in the lease, if the resident uses the informal lease extension route, the landlord can only offer her an additional 25 years.

The only way the resident can extend her lease by more than 25 years is to staircase to 100%, something she is unable to afford at the moment.

Extending the lease under the statutory route would give her the right to a 90-year extension and a peppercorn ground rent. However, as MTVH is not the freeholder, this is complicated and expensive.

Under the statutory route, the resident would have to pay fees to not only extend her lease with MTVH, but also the housing association’s fees to extend its lease with the freeholder.

This is a process the resident believes would probably cost more than her share of the property is worth.

The 57,000-home landlord described the situation as “difficult” and said it shared the resident’s frustration.