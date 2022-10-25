Gas turned off due to safety issues at east London blocks where Grenfell-style cladding was recently removed

Housing association blocks that recently had highly combustible Grenfell-style cladding removed have now also had their gas supply turned off because of safety issues #UKhousing

However, last week they were told there was no timetable for the works beginning or how long they will take to complete.

Residents were told in late September that repairs to the gas supply would take six to eight weeks, but that this was “dependent upon us being able to obtain the materials to complete the repairs”.

This left the building with no hot water, no heating and no cooking facilities.

Last month, housing association Swan and repairs contractor Axis discovered “an issue” with the original gas pipe system, which resulted in the gas supply to the blocks being stopped “to ensure residents’ safety” on 22 September.

Milo House and Diagoras House in Bow, east London, had aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding stripped in early 2021. Replacement cladding has not yet been added, with a temporary non-combustible weather board installed in the meantime and the block subject to a 24-hour waking watch patrol.

Emails seen by Inside Housing show that residents were told they could remain in the building, and were told to buy a microwave or an air fryer worth up to £100, which Swan would then compensate.

The housing association also promised to distribute electric heaters.

Residents who wanted to leave were told that Swan would help arrange temporary accommodation but “it is likely that this accommodation may be further away from your home due to availability”.

Residents were instead encouraged to seek their own alternative accommodation and offered £30 a day in compensation.

The building was then fitted with electric showers, and residents were told to move back in, with the £30 compensation offer stopped on 7 October.

However, residents have complained about the quality of the new showers, saying they were fitted quickly and in some instances have come loose. Aside from the electric showers, there is no hot water for cleaning.

The housing association has offered residents £7 a month compensation towards the cost of running the electric showers and £10 a month towards the use of electric heaters – sums that residents say will fall considerably short of the additional cost in energy bills.

Residents have shared pictures of mould in the building, which they say has developed since the cladding was removed.

Work to replace the cladding, which was due to start on 26 September, has now been delayed until the gas issue has been resolved.

Residents also told Inside Housing that the building has previously experienced gas leaks, which were treated as isolated incidents. Swan did not comment on this claim.