Gas turned off due to safety issues at east London blocks where Grenfell-style cladding was recently removed

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Housing association blocks that recently had highly combustible Grenfell-style cladding removed have now also had their gas supply turned off because of safety issues.
Milo House and Diagoras House in Bow, east London, had aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding stripped in early 2021. Replacement cladding has not yet been added, with a temporary non-combustible weather board installed in the meantime and the block subject to a 24-hour waking watch patrol.
Last month, housing association Swan and repairs contractor Axis discovered “an issue” with the original gas pipe system, which resulted in the gas supply to the blocks being stopped “to ensure residents’ safety” on 22 September.
This left the building with no hot water, no heating and no cooking facilities.
Residents were told in late September that repairs to the gas supply would take six to eight weeks, but that this was “dependent upon us being able to obtain the materials to complete the repairs”.
However, last week they were told there was no timetable for the works beginning or how long they will take to complete.
Emails seen by Inside Housing show that residents were told they could remain in the building, and were told to buy a microwave or an air fryer worth up to £100, which Swan would then compensate.
The housing association also promised to distribute electric heaters.
Residents who wanted to leave were told that Swan would help arrange temporary accommodation but “it is likely that this accommodation may be further away from your home due to availability”.
Residents were instead encouraged to seek their own alternative accommodation and offered £30 a day in compensation.
The building was then fitted with electric showers, and residents were told to move back in, with the £30 compensation offer stopped on 7 October.
However, residents have complained about the quality of the new showers, saying they were fitted quickly and in some instances have come loose. Aside from the electric showers, there is no hot water for cleaning.
The housing association has offered residents £7 a month compensation towards the cost of running the electric showers and £10 a month towards the use of electric heaters – sums that residents say will fall considerably short of the additional cost in energy bills.
Residents have shared pictures of mould in the building, which they say has developed since the cladding was removed.
Work to replace the cladding, which was due to start on 26 September, has now been delayed until the gas issue has been resolved.
Residents also told Inside Housing that the building has previously experienced gas leaks, which were treated as isolated incidents. Swan did not comment on this claim.
Rent has been charged throughout the entire period, whether or not residents were able to remain in the building. Asked whether leaseholders would be billed for the works to repair the gas issues, Swan said: “We are seeking to recover all costs of this work from the original installation company.”
One resident, who asked not to be named, told Inside Housing they were “very worried living here”.
They said: “The past month has been a living nightmare and Swan has shown no urgency to undertake this gas work, no urgency to fix the cladding and no respect for the residents.”
A spokesperson for Swan said: “The safety of our customers is paramount. Following the government’s changes to building regulations post-Grenfell, Swan, in line with fire safety requirements, undertook a review of its buildings. ACM cladding was identified at Milo and Diagoras House.
“Swan removed this cladding in early 2021 and replaced it with temporary non-combustible weather-boarding until further remediation works are finished. A waking watch is in place to ensure customer safety.
“The issue with the gas supply was discovered by Swan/Axis operatives during a routine assessment in a communal area, after which an immediate investigation was conducted. During the course of that investigation, an issue was identified in the original gas pipe system.
“With the support of Cadent, the gas to the blocks was then stopped to ensure residents’ safety. Since then, our dedicated teams have been supporting residents, including offering alternative accommodation, cooking facilities, out-of-pocket expenses, replacement showers and temporary heating systems. They have held face-to-face and virtual meetings and are offering individual support where requested.
“Our focus is now on putting in place plans to fix the issue. We understand that our customers want to know when this will be possible and we are committed to sharing the timescales for this work with customers as soon as we have them and apologise for the inconvenience caused to them in the meanwhile. Regular written updates will be provided and we have appointed members of our housing team to ensure customers have dedicated resource to support them through regular face-to-face surgeries and additional individually tailored support as needed.”
Larger housing association Sanctuary is currently finalising a takeover of the Swan Group, which has found itself in severe financial difficulties.
The merger is due to complete in the coming weeks.
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