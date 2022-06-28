Gavin Smart’s opening address to Housing 2022 in full

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The Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) chief executive opened Housing 2022 this morning with a speech covering the major challenges facing the sector. Here is Gavin Smart’s speech in full
“Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Housing 2022.
It’s great to see so many of you here.
We have a fantastic programme of speakers and exhibitors over the next few days, so a big thank you to everyone involved in organising and supporting the programme.
I want to kick off the conference by sharing some of my reflections on the challenges and opportunities facing us at the moment.
But before I do that, I wanted to take a moment to remember our colleague Steve Douglas, former CEO of St Mungo’s, who very sadly passed away recently.
Steve was a regular face here and we miss him greatly.
It’s hard to believe quite how much the world has changed since we met here last September. Having thought a global pandemic was the biggest challenge we’d face, at least in this decade, we’re now dealing with a fast-growing cost of living crisis and an escalating war in Europe which affects us both personally and professionally.
Inflation has hit a record high of 9.1% and is predicted to rise further, with double-digit inflation already felt in many parts of the market.
Coupled with the legacy of Brexit and COVID, this is placing considerable strain on business plans, and exacerbating recruitment, retention and supply issues.
And most importantly we know that headline inflation measures tend to underestimate the real-world inflation faced by the tenants, residents and communities that we work with and for.
A far greater proportion of their expenditure is focused on items showing the fastest price rises – energy, food and other essentials.
The latest Resident Voice Index, which surveyed over 5,000 social housing residents, found that 68% reported being worried all or most of the time about meeting normal monthly living expenses.
This rose to 82% for under-35s. Over half (56%) don’t know that help or support would be available to them if they faced a financial struggle and almost six in 10 (58%) don’t feel they have the power to influence their future financial situation.
The £15bn support package introduced by the chancellor last month was a very welcome step in responding to some of these pressures, particularly the targeted support for those on benefits and the commitment to uprate benefits next April by September CPI.
However, to some extent this is only a sticking plaster, albeit a very expensive one. As we said in our response, unless the benefit cap is increased, or indeed removed as we have called for, many benefit recipients will see the additional support they are entitled to reversed next April.
And unless housing benefit is more effectively aligned with the actual cost of renting, the affordability gap will continue to grow. Basic benefits are worth 11% than they were a decade ago.
That’s equivalent to a benefit cut of £1,800 for a family with two children.
It’s not surprising, then, that the issues of housing affordability and energy efficiency are at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
Latest figures from the ONS show that UK average house prices increased 11.9% over the year to March – the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since August 2007.
Average rents for a new tenancy are up 10.6% on last year, with every region of the UK seeing monthly and annual growth. And the rising cost of heating our homes has put a much-needed focus on energy efficiency. We really can’t afford – on any level – to be leaking energy from poorly insulated homes.
Homelessness, whilst getting better during lockdown thanks to support measures, is now predicted to increase by a third by 2024 unless action is taken to counter the trend.
A recent report from Crisis shows what the impact of a shortage of affordable homes means in practice, with 46% of people who approached their local authority for help when faced with homelessness remaining stuck in rough sleeping, ‘sofa-surfing’ or insecure accommodation.
I know Jo Richardson, our CIH president, will say more on this when she speaks on Thursday and updates on her important work on the Homeful campaign and support for ending youth homelessness.
It’s clear that with the growing cost of living crisis and affordability stretched in every part of the country, building and maintaining affordable, energy-efficient and good-quality housing is more important than ever.
But we need to be realistic about how many balls we can juggle, without further government support.
Recently government appears to have pulled back somewhat from its target to build 300,000 homes each year.
But we absolutely must build more if we are to shift the dial on this housing crisis.
This really matters because there are currently hundreds of thousands of people living in temporary accommodation, over a million people waiting for social homes and, of course, an untold number of low-income renters struggling in, for now at least, precarious private renting.
Latest analysis from Ipsos shows that seven in 10 people think there is a national housing crisis – and that’s felt just as much by homeowners as by renters.
It’s clear that despite the huge challenges here we really need to do all we can to play our part in building the homes the nation needs.
You could say that we’re at a pressure cooker moment.
We know how challenging the financial situation is for housing providers, and we know that not passing on rent increases in full compounds in future years.
But when the increase next April could be as high as 11%, we need to think hard about what the right course of action is.
At CIH we’re having conversations with many of you, and with government officials, on the options moving forward – both for next year and for the new settlement in 2025.
One option, as used in Wales, is to apply a rent envelope with flexibility to smooth over the peaks and troughs over a number of years and at the organisational rather than individual property level.
We would be interested in your thoughts on this as you prepare your business plan for the coming years.
We do of course have some control over the action we take to tackle energy inefficiency in our homes, and we need to do all we can to take quick and affordable action to help insulate residents – both physically and metaphorically – from the rising cost of living.
We can play an important role in applying a fabric-first approach, working with residents to ensure they are bought into the process.
We have a good record on this – overall, just 38% of all poor households live in homes with good energy efficiency (EPC bands A to C).
But this increases to 56% of poor households in the social rented sector. Only 3% of social tenants live in homes in the lowest bands (E or below).
Over the next few days, we’ll hear about some great examples of social housing providers leading the way.
The challenges we face were acknowledged recently by Michael Gove, who said, and I quote, ‘We’ve reached a situation where the availability of social housing is simply inadequate for any notion of social justice or economic efficiency.’
He went on to highlight that, if we want to have functioning communities, families need stability and security, which in turn means the creation of more social homes, something he also recognised successive governments have failed to supply.
And that’s why we have expressed concern at the prospect of Right to Buy being extended to housing associations, given the pressure on an already depleted social housing stock.
I understand the government’s aspiration to support people into homeownership, but this cannot come at the expense of supplying the most affordable social rented homes that our country needs so much.
Analysis by Professor Alan Murie for our 2022 UK Housing Review shows that Right to Buy has led to an erosion of social rented stock, around 40% of which was later sold into the private rented sector.
Fewer than 5% of the homes sold off have been replaced, contributing to a reduction of over a million social homes.
The secretary of state has said that funding a new Right to Buy policy won’t come out of the affordable homes programme. I welcome that commitment, but at this point it is hard to see where else it will come from.
We need clarity around this, in addition to more information on the like-for-like, one-for-one replacement – something which the voluntary Right to Buy pilots has shown to be challenging.
We need to be clear that these homes are owned and managed by independent, and often charitable, organisations who cannot and must not be compelled to dispose of these homes against their will.
Mr Gove also stressed the need for greater focus on quality and professionalism, dignity and voice and this is an area that I’m keen we create the space to talk about more.
Conferences like this provide a great opportunity.
The work that campaigners and tenants have done to raise the profile of disrepair issues has shone an uncomfortable light on the work we need to do.
We must bring some of our homes up to the standard we would all want and to listen to tenants and residents. This is a challenge that we need to face together.
People do not differentiate between housing associations and local authorities, between large or small providers. They just see social housing. And it’s not been getting a good press.
Collective reputational damage needs a collective response.
Much of the sector has already redoubled efforts to find and repair serious problems in homes, but we need to do more to understand why these issues have been happening and what action we can take to do better.
So, I’m really pleased that, together with NHF [the National Housing Federation], CIH has launched an independent review, to be led by an independent panel chaired by Helen Baker, which will make recommendations for taking swift action to tackle poor-quality housing in the sector.
The panel, which will be launched in the coming weeks, will be made up of people with both lived experience and expertise in social housing and will meet over the summer with tenants and residents, community leaders and other partners to consider actions which housing providers can take to improve so that residents always receive the high-quality services they deserve.
The panel will also look at any other issues which are putting pressure on the social housing system and could be aggravating issues with quality, such as overcrowding or underinvestment.
In launching this review it’s important that we recognise the challenges in play. The cost of remediating homes affected by the building safety crisis are significant. The overhaul and expansion of the Decent Homes Standard is a positive step forward but will need funding to support it.
Additional money, as well as skills, must be found to begin the long process of making social housing a net-zero tenure and tackling fuel poverty.
And I want to stress again that this panel is completely independent. CIH and the NHF will not have, nor will we seek to have, any influence over its recommendations.
Opening ourselves up to this level of scrutiny is an essential step in regaining the confidence of those who live in our homes and ensure our sector once again becomes a byword for high-quality, safe and secure housing delivered by people-focused professionals whose first principle is always to do the right thing.
We don’t have to wait for the independent panel to issue their recommendations before making a start on improvements where they’re needed.
This gets to the heart of CIH’s role as the independent voice and professional body for housing.
As we look ahead, we have a real opportunity to help inform and shape government policy.
We can build on the shared understanding that access to good housing affects every aspect of a person’s life, and that if we want to level up the country we must start with home.
The Queen’s Speech last month set out the government’s commitment to bring forward legislation on social housing, regeneration and levelling up – sending a clear signal about the importance of focusing on the experience of people and their communities.
The Social Housing Regulation Bill, which had its second reading yesterday (27 June 2022) provides the foundation we have been calling for, giving tenants a greater voice and improving access to redress.
As set out in the recent white paper, the Renters’ Reform Bill will introduce an important rebalancing of the relationship between landlords and tenants.
Measures include a legal duty on landlords to meet the Decent Homes Standard, an end to no-fault evictions, establishment of a single ombudsman for private renters and a portal to support private landlords to understand and fulfil their obligations, and to enable tenants to better hold their landlords to account.
Minister Eddie Hughes has also signalled government’s commitment to tackling issues around poorly managed exempt accommodation – something CIH has been working closely with partners to inform the debate on.
Of course, there are other areas where we would like to see government go much further or change direction, such as on the social security system where we’ve been calling for the benefit cap and bedroom tax to be abolished and for the Local Housing Allowance to realistically reflect local rents.
As I set out when I gave evidence to the Public Bill Committee last week, we’d also like to see government reconsider some of its proposed revisions to the planning system, currently being taken forward through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
Any changes to the planning system must protect the delivery of new affordable housing.
Moving on from policy, the government’s current review of professionalism and qualifications, which I am proud to be representing us on, provides a significant opportunity to drive the increased professionalism we want to see in housing.
The review will conclude with recommendations to ministers in the coming months, but I very much hope that it will recognise the important mix of attitudes, behaviours, ethics and values, as well as skills and knowledge, that must make up a professional sector, of any kind.
We’ve done a lot of work over the last few years to raise the profile of professionalism, developing an interactive framework of professional standards based on a values approach.
This helps those working in housing to demonstrate their competence and identify areas for further work as part of continuous professional development; what I often refer to as currency.
The CIH professional standards framework, which underpins our code of ethics and of conduct, is a great way for us to hold ourselves and each other to account and to make sure everyone is equipped to do the right thing.
In concluding its review of professionalisation, government recognition of our framework and codes would be a most welcome step forward.
As well as being part of a professional community and accessing the standards framework, there are many other benefits you can take advantage of by joining us, if you’re not already a member.
CIH-led events are now free and exclusive to members, bringing access to a diverse mix of thought leaders and speakers.
Our policy and practice teams across the UK bring insight to the housing landscape, summarising – at pace – what the latest changes mean for you.
Wherever you are in your career journey, we offer recognised qualifications and high-quality training.
And we’ve revamped our professional network, making it easier to connect with others and receive or offer mentoring support.
So, I ask for your help. If you are a member – help us to advocate for the sector. Shape that role, come with us on that journey. If you’re not a member, join us. Together we can create the profession and the sector that helps enable everyone to have a safe, secure, decent and affordable place to call home.
As housing professionals, the work we do every day is incredibly important – we create opportunities for people to find a home from which they can build the rest of their lives. And for that I thank you and salute you for the work you do.
But the way we view our homes and the value placed upon them has shifted immensely over the past couple of years. With that in mind, I wanted to share with you a glimpse of the latest film we’ve created with ITN Business and a number of sector partners, called Reinventing Homes.
Reinventing Homes looks at how the challenges of COVID-19 and the climate crisis are affecting the housing sector and shares some of the great work that housing associations, local authorities and others have pioneered in response.
The full film is now available to view on our website. Enjoy, and have a great conference.”
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, speaking at Housing 2022
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