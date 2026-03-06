Gender equality in construction must go beyond just representation 

First, attraction: are we attracting a diverse range of applicants? If not, we need to cast the net wider, rethink where we advertise and value transferable skills and attitude as much as traditional experience.

We also need to change how we describe our industry. If we shift from focusing on numbers of “units” and the bricks and mortar to highlighting our impact on people’s lives and communities, we will appeal to a wider group of potential candidates.

Then, if diverse applicants aren’t being appointed, we look at the recruitment and selection process. That means addressing unconscious bias and making sure recruiting managers feel supported, so they don’t default to just ‘recruiting in their own image’ – the perceived ‘safe bet’.

“Attraction is only one piece of the puzzle; we also must be the kind of employer people want to stay with”

Retention is also a big challenge across the construction industry. I was told recently that half of all new construction apprentices don’t complete their apprenticeship, and of those who do, half leave the industry within five years. Attraction is only one piece of the puzzle; we also must be the kind of employer people want to stay with. We must be a place where employees feel supported, valued and included from day one.

Progression isn’t always about capability; sometimes it’s about where you are in your life at the time. In a previous role, I often held exit interviews with talented female middle managers who were leaving – not due to lack of ambition, but because the next step was often a national role involving extensive travel.

Often their children were still young, so it wasn’t the right move – and it’s not only mums that feel that. The question then became how do we create more meaningful opportunities that gave them the career they earned – and the family life they wanted – without expecting them to compromise either?

On International Women’s Day, we should celebrate the incredible contribution women make to our industry, and particularly the housing sector, which at its roots has female pioneers like Octavia Hill, Etheldred Browning and Henrietta Barnett. But we should also recognise that there’s still more all of us can do to champion equality and create opportunities for those who want to follow us on the path we chose.

Like many, I fell into this sector more by chance rather than design and it was the best thing I could have done. I’ve been so fortunate to be supported throughout my career and my hope is that in five years’ time, we’ll be able to look back and see just how much further we’ve progressed on this journey.

Mary Parsons, regeneration and partnerships director, Lovell Partnerships