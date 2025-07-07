Gentoo adds two directors to property investment team

Housing association Gentoo has added two directors to its property investment team as it works on a £250m plan to modernise its homes #UKhousing

David Summers is now the group’s assistant director of planned investment and commercial, taking on the role after nearly three decades at Home Group.

The two new hires will work alongside Peter Akers, director of asset and sustainability, Marc Edwards, executive director of property, and James Haste, director of property maintenance, as the landlord embarks on the £250m, five-year investment plan.

He will work to deliver the housing association’s investment plan, as well as lead on asset investment and commercial work and the Gentogether partnership announced in April.

Mr Summers said: “I’m delighted to join Gentoo during an exciting time for the organisation, leading unique projects such as Gentogether and ensuring our investment plan is delivered successfully to provide customers across Sunderland with improved, safe and decent homes.”

Samantha Granger has been appointed assistant director of asset strategy and data following a 14-year career in the sector, most recently at Thirteen Group. She will make sure investment planning is delivered effectively.