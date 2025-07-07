Gentoo adds two directors to property investment team

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Housing association Gentoo has added two directors to its property investment team as it works on a £250m plan to modernise its homes.
The two new hires will work alongside Peter Akers, director of asset and sustainability, Marc Edwards, executive director of property, and James Haste, director of property maintenance, as the landlord embarks on the £250m, five-year investment plan.
David Summers is now the group’s assistant director of planned investment and commercial, taking on the role after nearly three decades at Home Group.
He will work to deliver the housing association’s investment plan, as well as lead on asset investment and commercial work and the Gentogether partnership announced in April.
Mr Summers said: “I’m delighted to join Gentoo during an exciting time for the organisation, leading unique projects such as Gentogether and ensuring our investment plan is delivered successfully to provide customers across Sunderland with improved, safe and decent homes.”
Samantha Granger has been appointed assistant director of asset strategy and data following a 14-year career in the sector, most recently at Thirteen Group. She will make sure investment planning is delivered effectively.
Ms Granger said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Gentoo and to have the opportunity to lead the asset and sustainability strategy, working alongside a brilliant team to ensure our customers are living in comfortable, energy-efficient homes.”
Mr Akers said: “It’s an exciting time to join the property investment team at Gentoo and I’m delighted to welcome David and Samantha.
“Together, they bring over 40 years of experience and knowledge to the team, and I’m confident they will deliver exceptional, customer-focused work supporting us to provide safe and decent homes for our customers.
“I’m glad we have also been able to celebrate internal talent through various promotions to further strengthen our brilliant property team.”
In May, the Sunderland-based housing association announced it would invest £44m into 4,000 homes across the city.
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