Get Living submits appeal against tribunal ruling that left it with £18m bill for fire safety work

The owner of London’s Olympic Park has appealed a tribunal ruling that hit it with an £18m fire safety bill, Inside Housing can reveal #UKhousing

The ODA converted the 2012 athletes’ village into flats. Get Living now owns and manages the market-rent homes, while Triathlon Homes owns and manages the affordable homes.

It argued that the government’s Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA), as the original developer, and the contractors responsible for the work should be liable.

The build-to-rent firm said the original decision to make it liable for repair costs “that it had no role in design or developing” was “fundamentally flawed”.

Get Living, the parent company of Stratford Village Development Partnership (SVDP), lodged its plea with the first-tier tribunal today. A decision will be made by the tribunal on whether to grant the appeal within the next four weeks.

Get Living said it “recognises the importance of the Building Safety Act in protecting leaseholders”. However, it believes “the law is fundamentally flawed” if it “holds an organisation responsible for faulty construction in a building it acquired in good faith, when that organisation had nothing to do with the original development and both the original contractor and developer are currently fully able to fund the remediation”.

In this case, Get Living argues that the original developer is the UK government, which it said “makes this point even more perverse”.

Its appeal came after the tribunal ruled last month that SVDP and Get Living must pay £18m towards making five of the 66 blocks safe on the east London site.

The pair were ordered to reimburse the government’s Building Safety Fund, which is using £24.5m of taxpayers’ money to cover the works.

As it filed its appeal, Get Living said its “longer-standing intention” was to “vigorously pursue” the original contractor, Galliford Try, which it said was responsible for the defects.

January’s decision was the first use of new remediation contribution order (RCO) powers under the Building Safety Act 2022.

It was hailed as a victory by the leaseholders, who have been unable to sell their flats since defects were uncovered in 2020, and Triathlon Homes, the housing association that brought the action.

Under the ruling, Get Living was ordered to pay ‘waking watch’ costs and to retrospectively pay for work done before the Building Safety Act took effect.

Acknowledging the cost order last month, Get Living said the decision was likely to have a “profound” impact on the sector.

Rick de Blaby, chief executive of get Living, also suggested the ruling could deter investment in build-to-rent homes.

Repairs on East Village began last year, while a further 33 buildings need work, with costs still being assessed. Get Living said the required work on the buildings covered by the RCO are on schedule to finish in August 2025.