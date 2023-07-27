Getting ahead of damp and mould while the sun is still shining

We may be in the middle of some of the hottest (and wettest) summer months on record, but my head is already buried deep in winter 2023-24.

With the school holidays only just beginning, I hate to be the one who brings down the mood by reminding my colleagues that temperatures will begin to dip in just a couple of months’ time. And how that will bring an influx of calls from customers who cannot afford to heat their homes and are already experiencing damp and mould.

The ongoing cost of living crisis, combined with increased awareness of the potential health implications of living with damp and mould – thanks to the wide reporting of the inquest into the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale – mean that Eastlight’s residents are now more likely to take note of the damp and mould in their homes and report it to us – their landlord.