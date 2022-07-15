Getting to know your stock is crucial to prevent overheating

High temperatures are becoming more common in the UK. The Met Office issued a level three heat health alert for much of England this week, when the mercury was expected to breach 33°C. The highest ever temperature in the UK was recorded on 25 July 2019: an ice-cream-melting 38.7°C!

Overheating in homes is set to become an increasingly urgent issue, especially in cities, as global temperatures rise. At the moment the focus is rightly on decarbonisation and making our homes more thermally efficient.

All our focus is seemingly on ensuring we ‘insulate’ our customers from rising energy costs in the coming winter. But as warmer weather becomes more frequent, how can the sector respond to make sure our homes are comfortable all year round?

The UK’s housing stock is the oldest Europe and replacement rates are very low. Adaptation of existing buildings and homes will need to become an essential part of any strategy to minimise overheating.

Last year, a group of academics at Loughborough University studied the impact of extreme heat on UK homes.