Getting to know your stock is crucial to prevent overheating

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As temperatures soar, do you know which of your properties are at risk of overheating? Given what we know about climate change, social landlords need to think about their strategies in this area, argues Steve Ellard
High temperatures are becoming more common in the UK. The Met Office issued a level three heat health alert for much of England this week, when the mercury was expected to breach 33°C. The highest ever temperature in the UK was recorded on 25 July 2019: an ice-cream-melting 38.7°C!
Overheating in homes is set to become an increasingly urgent issue, especially in cities, as global temperatures rise. At the moment the focus is rightly on decarbonisation and making our homes more thermally efficient.
All our focus is seemingly on ensuring we ‘insulate’ our customers from rising energy costs in the coming winter. But as warmer weather becomes more frequent, how can the sector respond to make sure our homes are comfortable all year round?
The UK’s housing stock is the oldest Europe and replacement rates are very low. Adaptation of existing buildings and homes will need to become an essential part of any strategy to minimise overheating.
Last year, a group of academics at Loughborough University studied the impact of extreme heat on UK homes.
Their findings indicated that 4.6 million homes experience overheating during summer.
The research, conducted in partnership with the Building Research Establishment, also found that overheating was 30% higher in flats than other homes and was more common among households living in social housing, with low incomes or with family members over the state pension age.
Understanding the fabric of our homes is crucial. Which properties are most at risk of overheating? And do vulnerable customers live in these homes?
Technology can help us understand which homes pose the greatest danger.
Temperature sensors are relatively cheap, easy to install and provide real-time data. In theory, they can be installed by customers themselves or on routine engineer visits in a matter of minutes. The information the sensors provide can be used to prompt further investigation or provide customers with advice on how to cool their homes during periods of extreme heat.
“People are often surprised that well-insulated walls and roofs can keep temperatures down in summer”
Understanding the relationship between property type and internal temperature can help us commit resource where it’s needed most. When we look at customer data alongside temperature readings, we can identify customers most at risk from extreme heat and keep them safe by adapting their homes.
Understanding how our existing stock reacts to extreme heat can also help us design homes of the future. We can design out features that contribute to overheating and use information on how adaptations to existing stock perform to create cooler homes for customers.
I am adamant that the design of new homes should take extreme temperatures into account, after all 35°C summers are expected to become commonplace by 2050.
So how do we do that?
Windows that provide low U and G-values can prevent overheating in summer, while keeping homes warm in winter. Designing homes with additional thermal mass, either in the walls or floors, can help to reduce warming. Solar shading on new homes can prevent additional solar gain.
Ensuring homes utilise cross ventilation and passive cooling strategies and making sure customers know what to do when temperatures rise is key. Heat reflective finishes on external surfaces, or ‘green’ roofs, can all help keep the mercury down.
Finally, we must make sure that homes have decent insulation. Something many social homes are without. People are often surprised that well-insulated walls and roofs can keep temperatures down in summer.
Designing out heat in new homes is straight forward. The introduction of Building Regulations Part O will see some of the ideas I’ve talked about become common features on new developments up and down the country. It’s been brought in the protect the health and welfare of occupants by reducing the occurrence of high indoor temperatures.
It is existing stock that presents the biggest challenge as temperatures rise. Getting to know how homes perform in extreme temperatures is just one piece of the puzzle.
“We must look at ways to ensure our homes are thermally comfortable not just in winter but in the midst of summer, too”
Perhaps we need to accelerate our decarbonisation efforts to mitigate against the impact of climate change on global temperatures. This doesn’t come cheap, though.
The funding available through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund simply isn’t enough. The National Housing Federation has said the cost of decarbonising housing association homes by 2050 will cost an eyewatering £36bn. So, additional support is needed.
Yorkshire Housing is leading the way this year. From 2022, we’ll be introducing our zero gas standard to some of our new homes commissioned instead using low-carbon alternatives. Solar panels will generate ‘green’ electricity for customers, and walls, roofs and floors will be super insulated. We’re also planning to install triple glazing to our new homes from 2026.
It’s great to see so many associations with the same ambitions. We can’t ignore changes to our climate, but we can choose how we react.
Creating homes that are fit for the future is more important now than ever. As global temperatures continue to break records, we must look at ways to ensure our homes are thermally comfortable not just in winter but in the midst of summer, too.
Steve Ellard, director of assets and sustainability, Yorkshire Housing
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