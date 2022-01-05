Giant association sees half-year surplus drop as catch-up maintenance spend spikes

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Home Group has reported a 7% drop in half-year surplus after a sharp rise in spend on maintenance, while contractor and material costs increased.
The 55,000-home association, which operates across 199 local authority areas, saw its pre-tax surplus fall to £18.6m in the six months to 30 September 2021, compared with £19.96m in the same period the prior year.
It came despite a 10% jump in turnover to £211.2m.
Home Group said the surplus figure was “slightly ahead” of its expectations. In its last full-year, the landlord reported a 36% fall in surplus.
The Newcastle-based association partly blamed the lower surplus in its latest half-year on a 48% rise in spending on improving and maintaining homes, which totalled £48.7m. Nearly half of the spending was on routine maintenance after the landlord caught up on work that was deferred due to lockdowns.
“Access issues during the pandemic slowed maintenance activity considerably in 2020 and there has been some catch up in 2021,” Home Group said.
“We are also experiencing cost pressures from contractors and on material and component prices.”
The landlord also spent £1.9m on building safety works and said it expects to have spent £8.6m by the end of its current financial year.
“Following proactive surveys of our properties, we have identified additional works in the current financial year,” it said.
The higher maintenance costs also hit the association’s operating margin on social housing lettings, despite higher rent income as a result of increases last April. In the half-year, Home Group’s margin on social housing lettings fell to 22.3% compared with 26.9% in the same period last year.
As a result, its overall operating margin came in at 15.5%, compared with 18.8% in the corresponding period in 2020.
The margin was also affected by a higher proportion of income from property sales compared with the prior year. Home Group sold 129 homes through joint ventures, 95 properties through private sale and 88 shared ownership homes. This meant the number of properties held for sale reduced to 237, down from 331 in the 2020 half-year.
Completions also dropped slightly to 406, in comparison with 421 in the 2020 half-year. Of the homes handed over, 151 were for social or affordable rent, 41 were shared ownership and 121 for private sale.
“Build completions in the first six months are slightly behind expectation with material shortages and contractor labour shortages contributing to some delays,” the landlord said.
However, the association said it expects to deliver around 1,200 homes this financial year.
Last August, a new asset management fund backed by Home Group and property giant BMO Real Estate Partners acquired its first property after spending £40m to buy a Liverpool scheme.
On arrears, Home Group said gross arrears were 7.9% as of September 2021, down from 8.5% in April 2020 – when the coronavirus crisis began. The landlord said voids were also lower than at the start of the pandemic, without disclosing figures.
Home Group’s net debt fell slightly to £1.1bn, compared with £1.13bn as of September 2020. At the most recent half-year period, gearing was 42.7%, compared with 45.2% in the same period the prior year.
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