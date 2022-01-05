Giant association sees half-year surplus drop as catch-up maintenance spend spikes

The 55,000-home association, which operates across 199 local authority areas, saw its pre-tax surplus fall to £18.6m in the six months to 30 September 2021, compared with £19.96m in the same period the prior year.

It came despite a 10% jump in turnover to £211.2m.

Home Group said the surplus figure was “slightly ahead” of its expectations. In its last full-year, the landlord reported a 36% fall in surplus.

The Newcastle-based association partly blamed the lower surplus in its latest half-year on a 48% rise in spending on improving and maintaining homes, which totalled £48.7m. Nearly half of the spending was on routine maintenance after the landlord caught up on work that was deferred due to lockdowns.

“Access issues during the pandemic slowed maintenance activity considerably in 2020 and there has been some catch up in 2021,” Home Group said.

“We are also experiencing cost pressures from contractors and on material and component prices.”