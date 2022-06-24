Giant contractor and major bank launch £80m brownfield housing joint venture

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Giant contractor Kier and a housing fund backed by Lloyds Banking Group have agreed a joint venture (JV) deal to build 2,000 new homes in towns across England.
The 50/50 deal between Kier Property and the Housing Growth Partnership will run for five years and be worth around £80m.
The developments will provide homes for rent and sale, and focus on turning urban brownfield sites into housing developments.
The areas of focus will begin with sites in towns in the South East of England, but will expand to other regions in the coming years.
The JV will buy up sites with and without planning permission and look to hit the 2,000 home target by 2027.
The Housing Growth Partnership is a social impact investor set up by Lloyds Banking Group that focuses on providing support to the regional residential development and house builders to help alleviate housing challenges in areas across the UK.
It currently provides single equity investments between £1m and £30m or bigger amounts to larger strategic partnerships, and has committed to more then 5,000 homes across 100 sites so far.
According to the group, this new venture is broadening its current approach to secure larger transactions and develop strategic partnerships.
This will also see Kier move more into the mixed-use regeneration space.
Last year, Kier sold off its housebuilding arm, Kier Living, in a £110m deal to private equity investor Terra Firma, with the business changing its name to Tilia Homes.
It came two years after Kier put the business up for sale in a bid to reduce its massive debt pile, which resulted in the company carrying out a strategic review of the business.
Leigh Thomas, managing director of Kier Property, said: “This partnership sits well with our five-year business plan to expand our offering in the mixed-use regeneration area. It will significantly augment our residential regeneration strategy and we have identified a number of sites that we plan to deliver through the partnership, where we can add value through the planning process.”
Vic Hepburn, chief executive of Housing Growth Partnership (HPG), said: “The partnership with Kier represents the next step in the expansion of HGP, so we can play as full a role as possible in supporting the UK’s diverse and evolving housing need as part of our commitment to help Britain prosper.”
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