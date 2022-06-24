Giant contractor and major bank launch £80m brownfield housing joint venture

The 50/50 deal between Kier Property and the Housing Growth Partnership will run for five years and be worth around £80m.

The developments will provide homes for rent and sale, and focus on turning urban brownfield sites into housing developments.

The areas of focus will begin with sites in towns in the South East of England, but will expand to other regions in the coming years.

The JV will buy up sites with and without planning permission and look to hit the 2,000 home target by 2027.