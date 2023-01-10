Giant council landlord has received 15,000 damp or mould complaints in past five years

One of the country’s largest council landlords has faced 15,000 complaints about damp and mould in the past five years, and more than a third of its properties do not meet the Decent Homes Standard #UKhousing

They said that they have “no confidence” in the executive’s management of repairs and maintenance and that the current administration has “let tenants in this city down and failed in [its] legal and moral duties as landlord”.

Conservative councillors Ken Wood and Adrian Delaney, who submitted the motion, said there have been 15,000 complaints about damp or mould in council homes the past five years, while 39% of homes do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Birmingham City Council, which owns 62,000 council homes and is one of the largest social landlords in the UK, will hold a debate today after the figures were presented by opposition councillors.

The motion follows housing secretary Michael Gove recently naming and shaming Birmingham City Council for its complaint-handling.

Mr Gove, who also named Lambeth Council and Orbit, said that the three landlords failed their tenants, “letting people suffer in disgraceful conditions while refusing to listen to complaints or treat them with respect”.

The Housing Ombudsman launched a wider investigation into Birmingham in July, to understand whether there are systemic issues at the local authority with regard to complaints and compensation.

The watchdog announced the investigation as it published a report that found severe maladministration in the council’s response to repairing an extensive water leak outside one leaseholder’s home.

The motion said there have been a number of high-profile media stories about tenants living in “squalid or unsafe conditions, including people being hospitalised due to damp”.

It said there are 9,000 properties in Birmingham that have one or more key components – such as doors, windows or central heating systems – that need replacing or significant repair.

It also said that 68% of council homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, compared to 44% of social housing stock nationally.