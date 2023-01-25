Giant council landlord left legally required gas checks incomplete ‘for several years’, regulator says

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One of the country’s largest council landlords exposed its residents to serious harm by leaving hundreds of legally required gas safety checks incomplete, some for several years, the English regulator said today.
Sheffield City Council, which owns and manages more than 40,000 social homes, was slammed for the failings in a regulatory notice published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) this morning.
It said an investigation revealed that annual gas safety checks were overdue for hundreds of homes, with some dating back several years. The law requires annual gas safety checks by a registered gas engineer in all qualifying social homes.
Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the RSH, said: “Sheffield City Council recognised that it had failed to meet health and safety requirements and referred itself to us.
“Our investigation confirms that the council breached our standards and put tenants at potential risk. We will monitor it closely as it completes the overdue gas checks and puts things right for tenants.”
The council was found to have breached the regulator’s Home Standard, which means it exposed tenants to “the potential for serious detriment”.
Janet Sharpe, director of housing for housing and neighbourhood services at Sheffield Council, said: “We referred ourselves to the RSH because we knew that around 800 of our 35,000 council properties were not gas safety compliant. We have made another 200 properties gas compliant since then.
“We’ve received a notice from the regulator today which acknowledges that we are taking our responsibilities seriously and ensuring all required statutory checks are completed. No enforcement action will be taken against the council at this stage, as the regulator has been assured that the breach of the required standard is being remedied.
“Since October, we have put in place a robust programme to reduce the number of outstanding gas inspections which includes a new fast track process for dealing with times when it is difficult, or is taking a long time, to gain access to some properties.
“This has improved our compliance from 87% in October to 98% compliance this month. We are working as quickly as we can on this work and want to reassure residents that our aim will always be to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible in their homes.”
Council landlords are not subject to the RSH’s routine economic regulation, but can fall into its remit if they breach consumer standards for services to tenants.
This is currently subject to a high legal bar, and only applies to serious health and safety breaches, but will become much broader in the coming years when the regulator gains new powers to oversee services to residents.
Sheffield made a self-referral to the regulator in November last year, as it had identified its failures with gas safety. At the time of the referral, the council said it had more than 800 gas safety checks overdue.
The regulator said its subsequent investigation found that a significant number of the gas safety inspections were overdue by more than a year, with some dating back several years.
The regulator concluded that the council did not have effective controls in place to enable it to meet its statutory health and safety responsibilities in relation to gas safety.
The notice added: “The council has demonstrated to the regulator that it now understands its responsibilities and is completing the work it needs to undertake to ensure the required statutory checks are completed.
“However, taking into account the seriousness of the issues and the number of tenants potentially affected, the regulator has concluded that the council has breached the Home Standard and that there was a risk of serious detriment to tenants during this period.”
It said it will not be taking enforcement action, as the council is working to resolve the issue.
The regulator also published a judgement for Bournemouth Churches Housing Association (BCHA), a provider managing 1,400 homes mostly in the south coast city.
The verdict upheld its rating of V2 for financial viability (the second-highest grade, but still compliant with standards) and G1 (the highest grade) for governance.
The landlord provides homelessness housing, care and support, and general needs social housing.
“The nature of BCHA’s business means that it operates with tight financial margins, and it has material exposures that it needs to manage to ensure continued compliance,” the regulator said.
“It has a reliance on volatile contractual income and is in the process of finalising stock investment assumptions, including those relating to energy efficiency spend.
“BCHA also needs to manage its security position carefully as it has only limited unencumbered chargeable assets available. This impacts on BCHA’s ability to access further funding. These factors, together with higher inflation and interest rate pressures in the current economic environment, weaken BCHA’s interest cover position and its capacity to manage adverse events.”
Lorraine Mealings, chief executive of BCHA, said: “We welcome the judgement confirming the regulator’s existing assessment of our governance and viability (G1/V2) which reflects the diversity and importance of our work. We continue to focus on ensuring we meet the requirements of the regulator and the needs of our customers.”
The regulator also graded the newly merged Southern Housing as G2 for governance and V2 for viability. It did not provide a new narrative judgement.
Southern Housing was formed through the merger of Southern and Optivo. Southern had a rating of G2 and V2, while Optivo had a top rating of G1 and V1.
Following a merger, the regulator withdraws prior gradings and assigns the new organisation an interim rating, with the lowest grading held by the legacy organisations applied by default.
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern Housing, said: “Within 12 to 18 months of merger, the regulator will conduct an in-depth assessment of Southern Housing and will issue a fresh grading. We’ll be working hard to be upgraded to G1 for governance in the in-depth assessment. We remain financially strong as an organisation and the merger will boost our ability to weather economic challenges.”
|Provider
|Governance rating
|Viability rating
|Notes
|Bournemouth Churches Housing Association
|G1
|V2
|Estuary Housing Association
|G2
|V2
|Strapline judgement
|Sheffield City Council
|n/a
|n/a
|Regulatory notice issued
|Southern Housing
|G2
|V2
|Confirmation post-merger
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