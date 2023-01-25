Giant council landlord left legally required gas checks incomplete ‘for several years’, regulator says

Sheffield City Council, which owns and manages more than 40,000 social homes, was slammed for the failings in a regulatory notice published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) this morning.

It said an investigation revealed that annual gas safety checks were overdue for hundreds of homes, with some dating back several years. The law requires annual gas safety checks by a registered gas engineer in all qualifying social homes.

Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the RSH, said: “Sheffield City Council recognised that it had failed to meet health and safety requirements and referred itself to us.

“Our investigation confirms that the council breached our standards and put tenants at potential risk. We will monitor it closely as it completes the overdue gas checks and puts things right for tenants.”

The council was found to have breached the regulator’s Home Standard, which means it exposed tenants to “the potential for serious detriment”.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing for housing and neighbourhood services at Sheffield Council, said: “We referred ourselves to the RSH because we knew that around 800 of our 35,000 council properties were not gas safety compliant. We have made another 200 properties gas compliant since then.

“We’ve received a notice from the regulator today which acknowledges that we are taking our responsibilities seriously and ensuring all required statutory checks are completed. No enforcement action will be taken against the council at this stage, as the regulator has been assured that the breach of the required standard is being remedied.

“Since October, we have put in place a robust programme to reduce the number of outstanding gas inspections which includes a new fast track process for dealing with times when it is difficult, or is taking a long time, to gain access to some properties.

“This has improved our compliance from 87% in October to 98% compliance this month. We are working as quickly as we can on this work and want to reassure residents that our aim will always be to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible in their homes.”