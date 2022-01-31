Giant house builder buys land specialist in £250m deal

Barratt announced the acquisition of Gladman to the stock market this morning, saying the move aims to “enhance Barratt’s strategic land credentials”.

Gladman operates as a land promoter and has a particular focus in the South of England. Last year it secured sales of 2,796 plots across 18 sites to house builders and housing associations. It also posted a pre-tax profit of £6.9m, slightly down from the £18.9m it posted in 2019-20.

It currently has a portfolio of around 406 potential sites, which each site having an average size of 242 homes.