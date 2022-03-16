Giant house builder pays £412m cash to take control of 20,000-home JV

The FTSE 100 housebuilding giant has acquired the National Grid’s 50% stake in the JV known as St William Homes LLP, it announced yesterday in a filing.

The JV was set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant National Grid land. St William has already delivered around 1,100 homes and completed three small sites, according to Berkeley.

This includes the first 550 homes delivered on a 3,750-home mixed-use scheme at a former National Grid gasworks in Southall, west London.

Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, also teamed up with the JV in 2017 to help deliver 229 homes on a scheme in Battersea, south London.