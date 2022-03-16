Giant house builder pays £412m cash to take control of 20,000-home JV

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Berkeley Group has paid the National Grid £412.5m in cash to take full control of a joint venture (JV) aiming to deliver 20,000 homes across London and the South East.
The FTSE 100 housebuilding giant has acquired the National Grid’s 50% stake in the JV known as St William Homes LLP, it announced yesterday in a filing.
The JV was set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant National Grid land. St William has already delivered around 1,100 homes and completed three small sites, according to Berkeley.
This includes the first 550 homes delivered on a 3,750-home mixed-use scheme at a former National Grid gasworks in Southall, west London.
Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, also teamed up with the JV in 2017 to help deliver 229 homes on a scheme in Battersea, south London.
By acquiring St William, Berkeley said it will take full control of 19 sites already in its land holdings, equating to 12,600 homes; two sites in its “near-term" pipeline, representing 2,600 homes; and three new “long-term sites” for around 5,000 homes.
Berkeley will have to make an additional £500m of outstanding land payments to National Grid for the sites, payable over the next 10 years, it said.
St William’s net debt at the end of February 2022 was around £170m, according to Berkeley.
Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said: “With 24 sites now in St William, this is the natural time for National Grid to realise its investment and for Berkeley to focus on bringing all of these sites into delivery and helping meet the housing need of London and the South East.”
In a separate regulatory filing, the National Grid said: “As these sites are now largely transitioned, it is the natural time for National Grid to crystalise its investment, while allowing Berkeley Group to focus on the delivery of these sites.”
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