Giant house builder to install heat pumps as standard in all new homes

Announcing its shift away from traditional gas boilers, Redrow said the move is an “industry first” and would help customers lower energy use and future-proof its homes.

The FTSE 250 firm said it will install green technology across its developments nationwide. The plans take it closer to meeting the government’s commitment to make all new build properties gas-free from 2025.

According to Redrow, its decision also follows increased demand for energy-efficient features from homebuyers in recent years.