Giant housing association makes two executive appointments

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A large national housing association has appointed to two new executive director roles, both via internal promotions.
Home Group, which manages 55,000 homes across England and Scotland, said Nusheen Hussain will be taking on the role of executive director of customers and communities, with Paul Walker stepping up to be executive director of repairs and maintenance.
The association said the two appointments, which start in November, were based on a strategy of prioritising internal development and rewarding talent while ensuring business continuity.
"One of the key components in our new five-year strategy is about growing our own," said Mark Henderson, the Home Group chief executive. "I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Paul to the executive team and Nusheen to her new role."
Ms Hussain joined Home Group as executive director of business development in 2019. Her new, wider role relates to delivering for the organisation’s customers and communities as part of the association’s five year strategy.
Before joining Home Group, Ms Hussain worked for five years at Pennine Home Improvements, a Newcastle-based firm specialising in conservatories, windows and doors, where she was head of marketing and then marketing director.
She was also previously head of marketing at the now-defunct construction and outsourcing giant Carillion, which was liquidated in 2018.
Mr Walker meanwhile, has been with Home Group since 2017, when he joined as the head of workforce management and business support. He became director of maintenance in 2019.
Prior to starting work at Home Group, Mr Walker had a long career with energy firm RWE NPower, and also worked for a year as customer service and marketing director with the Tyne and Wear Metro.
Mr Henderson said that both new appointees had done "fantastic jobs in their previous roles and played a big part in the successful delivery of [Home Group’s] last five-year plan".
"To have them taking on wider responsibility as we begin on our new strategic journey is reassuring," he added.
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