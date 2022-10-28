Giant housing association makes two executive appointments

She was also previously head of marketing at the now-defunct construction and outsourcing giant Carillion, which was liquidated in 2018.

Mr Walker meanwhile, has been with Home Group since 2017, when he joined as the head of workforce management and business support. He became director of maintenance in 2019.

Prior to starting work at Home Group, Mr Walker had a long career with energy firm RWE NPower, and also worked for a year as customer service and marketing director with the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Mr Henderson said that both new appointees had done "fantastic jobs in their previous roles and played a big part in the successful delivery of [Home Group’s] last five-year plan".

"To have them taking on wider responsibility as we begin on our new strategic journey is reassuring," he added.