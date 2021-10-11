Giant housing association signs 472-home deal with modular developer

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One of the largest housing associations in the UK has signed a deal with a modular manufacturer to deliver 472 homes over two sites.
Places for People will deliver the homes in partnership with Ilke Homes as part of the latest agreement between the two organisations.
Subject to planning permission, the agreement will see Places for People purchase two sites, a 307-home development in Burgess Hill, Sussex, and a 165-home development in Exmouth Junction, Exeter.
Both developments will provide a range of apartments and homes with up to four bedrooms, all of which will be managed by Places for People and available for affordable rent or shared ownership.
It comes two years after Places for People signed a £100m deal with Ilke Homes, which saw the former commit to purchasing 750 homes built in the latter’s North Yorkshire factory.
Scott Black, group executive director of developments at Places for People, said: “By adopting modern methods of construction, our partnership with a proven modular business such as Ilke Homes allows us to create more affordable, well-designed mixed-tenure communities across the country – speeding up delivery, cutting costs and giving our customers unrivalled choice and quality.”
Dave Sheridan, executive chair at Ilke Homes, said the agreement is a “significant achievement” for his business, with the Burgess Hill site being the company’s largest forward-sold site in terms of both gross development value and volume.
Ilke Homes has signed deals with a number of other major housing associations, including Stonewater and Orbit, and recently signed a 622-home deal with pharmacy giant Boots.
Places for People was recently announced as one of Homes England’s strategic partners as part of the latest wave of funding that will run from 2021 to 2026.
The deal will see Places for People handed £250m in grant in exchange for delivering 4,403 homes.
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