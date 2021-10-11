Giant housing association signs 472-home deal with modular developer

Places for People will deliver the homes in partnership with Ilke Homes as part of the latest agreement between the two organisations.

Subject to planning permission, the agreement will see Places for People purchase two sites, a 307-home development in Burgess Hill, Sussex, and a 165-home development in Exmouth Junction, Exeter.

Both developments will provide a range of apartments and homes with up to four bedrooms, all of which will be managed by Places for People and available for affordable rent or shared ownership.