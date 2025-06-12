Giant housing associations propose transfer of shared ownership homes to joint entity

Ian McDermott, Peabody chief executive and chair of G15, said: "One aspect of our discussions with government is around rebuilding our financial capacity and resilience. We are always looking for creative ways to secure best value for residents and customers whilst delivering more new homes.

"A range of innovative approaches have been discussed and briefly considered as part of a basket of solutions as we seek to support the government in delivering our shared housing ambitions. In particular, we’re encouraged by the inclusion of £2.5 billion low interest loan funding in this week’s Spending Review which can help us overcome interest cover constraints and unlock additional supply over this parliament."

According to the Regulator of Social Housing, the sector-average debt interest cover (EBITDA MRI) is now 88%. The figure, which measures a landlord’s surplus compared with interest payable, is a key indicator of financial health and investment capacity.

An EBITDA MRI interest cover below 100% is manageable in the short term, but if maintained over several years, it could present serious challenges around liquidity and viability.

The three proposals were drawn up and sent to officials before yesterday’s Spending Review, where the chancellor announced a raft of measures to help social landlords rebuild financial capacity. These included a 10-year rent settlement, rent convergence and equal access to government building safety funds.

However, Inside Housing understands the landlords will still pursue the concepts, as they seek additional ways to be self-sufficient and scale housebuilding up. The housing associations will need to understand the detail of the Spending Review measures in the round on balance sheets and look at where new models can best support in this new context.

Their letter said: “We have continuously challenged ourselves to maximise our own financial strength. There are many things we have done and can do without government support – sale of non-core assets, debt restructuring, void sales, stock transfers and so on. However, this will take time and have an impact ceiling.”

The landlords called for a “broader partnership approach to our homebuilding ambitions, working alongside Homes England”. Support would not just be through affordable grants, but through “infrastructure funding, project loans, equity and joint ventures, land (especially public sector land) and guarantees”.

Large-scale delivery ambitions would also be enabled by “actively encouraging and promoting institutional investment”, which Homes England was “very well placed to galvanise”.

Other signatories of the letter included Riverside, Karbon Homes, Great Places, Sovereign Network Group, Jigsaw Homes, Gentoo, Onward Homes, Orbit Group, Anchor Hanover, Together and Believe Housing.

MHCLG and the Treasury were approached for comment.