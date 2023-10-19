Giant landlord announces merger talks with London-based association

Origin Housing and Places for People have begun talks over a potential tie-up that will see Origin become a subsidiary of the larger association.

Place for People, a 230,000-home landlord, whose operations include social housing, retirement schemes and leisure facilities, recorded a post-tax surplus of £91.3m in the year to the end of March 2023, compared with £70.8m the year before.

Origin, which owns and manages more than 7,000 homes across London and Hertfordshire, was placed on the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) gradings under review list earlier this week.