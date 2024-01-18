Giant landlord Riverside names new chief executive

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Large landlord Riverside has appointed the current boss of Accent as its new chief executive.
The 75,000-home group, which currently has a G2/V2 rating with the regulator, announced today that Paul Dolan will take up the job in May.
Mr Dolan, who has spent nearly seven years leading 20,700-home Accent, will be a replacement for Carol Matthews.
Liverpool-based Riverside announced last September that Ms Matthews planned to retire after 12 years in the role.
On taking the job, Mr Dolan said: “I look forward to building upon Carol’s legacy, embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
During his time at Accent, the group explored a merger with PA Housing but talks were abandoned two months after they were publicly announced.
Prior to Accent, Mr Dolan spent three-and-a-half years as chief executive of Greater Manchester-based Johnnie Johnson Housing Trust. He was also previously boss of Yorkshire-based Sadeh Lok Housing Group, up until January 2014.
Terrie Alafat, chair of Riverside, said: “Paul was the stand-out candidate in a strong field and will bring a wealth of experience to Riverside, a passion for social housing, and a dedication to customer service.”
Riverside received its G2/V2 grading after it took on financially troubled London-based One Housing in late 2021 through a merger.
Last November, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded its credit rating on Riverside over its “weaker operating performance relative to peers”. It also noted Riverside’s “poorly performing care business and higher fire building and safety expenditures” inherited from taking on One Housing.
In its last full year to March 2023, Riverside reported a post-tax surplus of £869,000 on turnover of £625.4m as its operating costs jumped.
Ms Matthews admitted last October that it was still working through “financial challenges” that resulted from its merger with One Housing.
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