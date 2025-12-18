Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign: the year in review

The problem of fuel poverty continues to grow in prevalence . Asked to look back over the past 12 months, 43% of respondents to our annual Give Fuel Poverty a Voice survey said there had been an increase in the number of their tenants living in fuel poverty. In addition, 58% of those who completed the survey said they expected fuel poverty to increase in the next 12 months.

Tracking those living in fuel poverty remains a challenge . Some 52% of respondents to our survey said their organisation does not proactively track the number of tenants affected by fuel poverty. How to identify and track those at risk of, or already living in, fuel poverty was one of the key themes explored during this year’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice virtual workshop. The event, held in November, brought together around 30 people including residents, social landlord representatives and members of the third sector.

Technology is seen as a promising means of identifying and addressing fuel poverty, assuming that implementation and rollout is managed well. The workshop discussion explored a range of solutions including newer heating systems such as heat pumps, and smart thermostats and environmental monitors that can alert landlords when someone is living in a cold home.

There was an enthusiasm among attendees for the role new technologies could play in reducing the risk of fuel poverty, and in identifying problems early when they do occur, but the need for proper implementation was emphasised. Participants pointed out new systems were only as helpful as residents and staff’s ability to use them, and so stressed the need for intuitive set-ups and appropriate training and education.