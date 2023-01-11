GLA relaunches hunt for partner for 250-home scheme on London hospital site

The winning bidder will be responsible for designing, getting planning permission and delivering new housing and office space on the 1.77-hectare site at North Middlesex University Hospital (NMUH) in Edmonton.

At least half of the homes will have to be “genuinely affordable”, such as social rent, London Living Rent, or shared ownership, the GLA said. The tenures are part of an approved list through London mayor Sadiq Khan’s Homes for Londoners: Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

A new 3,000 sq m office space, which will be leased to the NHS, is also included in the proposals.