GLA relaunches hunt for partner for 250-home scheme on London hospital site

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The Greater London Authority (GLA) has relaunched its hunt for a development partner for a 250-home scheme on a north London hospital site after its original plans were delayed.
The winning bidder will be responsible for designing, getting planning permission and delivering new housing and office space on the 1.77-hectare site at North Middlesex University Hospital (NMUH) in Edmonton.
At least half of the homes will have to be “genuinely affordable”, such as social rent, London Living Rent, or shared ownership, the GLA said. The tenures are part of an approved list through London mayor Sadiq Khan’s Homes for Londoners: Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.
A new 3,000 sq m office space, which will be leased to the NHS, is also included in the proposals.
The procurement exercise comes just over two years after the GLA originally launched a search for a development partner for the land, with a promise to start construction “no later” than March 2023.
However, a GLA spokesperson told Inside Housing that the original procurement was pulled in 2021 before a developer was appointed because of a delay in acquiring an extra parcel of land from the NHS trust. The extra piece of land was eventually acquired last April.
“The re-launched procurement now seeks a development partner for the combined sites, that will deliver a more comprehensive development,” the spokesperson said.
The initiative is part of efforts by London’s mayor to make use of surplus NHS land for housing.
The NMUH site could deliver around 250 homes based on capacity studies.
However the spokesperson added: “The number of homes will not be prescribed in the brief, and the development partner will be expected to take a design-led approach to optimise the capacity of the site.”
The first phase of construction is expected to start in 2024 with completion by 2028, the spokesperson added.
The tender is open until 15 March.
Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said: “The mayor and I are committed to delivering more genuinely affordable homes across the capital and finding new ways to upscale existing spaces to create a better, greener, more prosperous London for all.”
Update: at 12.15pm, 13.01.23
Following a reader comment, the picture on this story has been replaced with an artist’s impression of the site. The previous picture was of a different hospital in north London.
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