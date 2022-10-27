GLA threatens to withdraw development funding from underperforming housing associations

Sadiq Khan said he was willing to get tough on underperforming landlords by limiting access to development cash, or in “extreme circumstances”, withdrawing all funds and stripping providers of their Greater London Authority (GLA) investment partner status.

Mr Khan said: “Most social housing in London is well managed and maintained. However, this is unfortunately not always the case and I am determined to use my funding powers to drive up standards in both new build and existing homes.

“London is building some of the most impressive new affordable homes in the country, but it is vital that existing residents experience high standards too.”

It comes after intense scrutiny in the past 18 months over the shocking conditions some social renters are living in, with the spotlight on local authorities like Croydon and the UK’s largest social landlord, Clarion.

Other housing associations, including L&Q, Bromford and Guinness Homes, were also featured in ITV excerpts showing tenants living in sub-standard conditions.

While the Social Housing Bill is currently progressing through parliament, Mr Khan said Londoners should expect high standards “immediately”, and called for a national commissioner for social housing residents.