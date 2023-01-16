Glasgow Council approves city’s £535m housing investment plan

The local authority’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) revealed that the city has a target of building 6,500 homes and is focused on scaling up affordable housing provision.

Glasgow Council said its priorities include increasing the supply of larger affordable homes, building accessible housing and prioritising low and zero-carbon homes ahead of the Scottish government’s target for zero emissions heating systems in new homes from 2024.

The strategy also includes targeting acquisitions to increase affordable housing options and address issues in private sector homes and tenement blocks.

The SHIP also steers the city’s affordable housing supply programme (AHSP), which sets out specific priorities for its new developments.