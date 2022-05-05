Glasgow Council loses key homelessness case in Scotland’s highest court

In a judgment published last week, a Court of Sessions judge confirmed that Glasgow Council must find accommodation that is appropriate for a large family, despite the local authority claiming there were no homes available in the areas they requested.

The judicial review was brought forward by a woman, not named in the judgment, who was recently granted refugee status and lives with her husband and four children.

The family was previously living in accommodation provided by the Home Office, which they had to leave when they were granted refugee status in February 2020.

At this point the obligation to house them was passed on to Glasgow Council and it provided the family with temporary accommodation in a four-room property, meaning it had three bedrooms and one living room.

However, one of the children in the family has autism and an occupational therapist conducting an investigation on behalf of the council found that the family needed a property with four bedrooms and a living room to accommodate the child’s support needs.