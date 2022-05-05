Glasgow Council loses key homelessness case in Scotland’s highest court

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The highest court in Scotland has quashed an argument put forward by Glasgow Council that it does not have an “absolute” duty to find suitable temporary accommodation for homeless households due to its finite resources.
In a judgment published last week, a Court of Sessions judge confirmed that Glasgow Council must find accommodation that is appropriate for a large family, despite the local authority claiming there were no homes available in the areas they requested.
The judicial review was brought forward by a woman, not named in the judgment, who was recently granted refugee status and lives with her husband and four children.
The family was previously living in accommodation provided by the Home Office, which they had to leave when they were granted refugee status in February 2020.
At this point the obligation to house them was passed on to Glasgow Council and it provided the family with temporary accommodation in a four-room property, meaning it had three bedrooms and one living room.
However, one of the children in the family has autism and an occupational therapist conducting an investigation on behalf of the council found that the family needed a property with four bedrooms and a living room to accommodate the child’s support needs.
Councils in Scotland cannot provide homeless families with accommodation that is deemed unsuitable under the Homeless Persons (Unsuitable Accommodation) (Scotland) Order 2014.
The law dictates that a property is unsuitable if, among other things, it is “not suitable for occupation by a homeless household, taking into account the needs of the household”.
The family therefore argued that it had not been provided with suitable accommodation, as the property did not have enough bedrooms, and requested to be moved to alternative housing as a matter of urgency.
In response, Glasgow Council argued that it does not have an absolute duty to provide accommodation that meets the needs of the household, but instead only needs to take their needs into account.
The local authority blamed its inability to house the family in a four-bedroom property on the fact that it does not own its housing stock.
It said registered social landlords operating in the areas where the family wished to live have few properties of that size, which often only become available when residents pass away.
However, lawyers representing the family said the council can source temporary homeless accommodation privately or commercially, adding that it is not restricted to registered social landlords as a matter of law.
The judge sided with the family, finding that Glasgow Council has an absolute duty to provide them with temporary accommodation that takes into account their needs, meaning the council must now find the family a five apartment property.
However, during the hearing Glasgow Council took the “wholly extraordinary” position that it will “not comply with the court’s decision and instead continue to act unlawfully”, the judgement said.
The council said at the time it would be impossible to comply with an order from the court as there were no homes of that size available and even suggested that it would have to use its compulsory purchase powers to acquire homes then demolish and re-build them as five-room properties to comply.
The judge said it was “fundamental to the rule of law” that Glasgow Council finds a way to comply with its duty.
“If the authority’s usual third-party providers cannot provide it with the means to comply with the duty, then the authority must find other providers who can, or find another way to comply with the decision of the court,” it said, adding the council must outline how it intends to fulfil its duty “within a reasonably short timescale”.
In response to the judgement, a Glasgow Council spokesperson said: “We are considering the decision. We are not in any disagreement that the family’s current accommodation is less than ideal. Numerous attempts have been made to identify alternate accommodation. However, the reality is that no five-apartment accommodation has become available for the family’s occupation.”
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