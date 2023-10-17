Glasgow councillor warns refugees may have to be housed in leisure centres

Refugees in Glasgow may have to be housed in leisure centres, a councillor has warned attendees at the SNP Conference 2023 #UKhousing

“This has the real potential to be a humanitarian catastrophe in towns and cities up and down the country.”

Mr Casey, who represents the Dennistoun ward on Glasgow City Council, said: “Up to 2,500 people are at immediate risk of homelessness in Glasgow in a matter of weeks, due to deliberate decisions of the UK government – 700 of those potentially destitute, with no recourse to public funds.

Addressing the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Aberdeen on 16 October, Allan Casey said the city would struggle to find permanent housing for newly approved asylum seekers.

He added: “We’re in real danger of having to commandeer sports and leisure centres and set up emergency-type accommodation, something that is only really considered during a natural disaster like a flood or fire.”

Mr Casey estimated the cost to Glasgow of finding permanent housing for the refugees was £50m, but said the Home Office had “told us we’ll receive not a penny to cope with this situation”.

He said the UK government must “pause these damaging plans at once. They must work with us on implementing a humane approach through the asylum decision-making process, which also must come with the adequate resources to enable us to properly manage this dire situation.”

The conference approved an emergency motion, which stated that SNP members were “deeply concerned” about the Home Office’s plans, which were “leading in effect to forced homelessness for over 1,000 asylum seekers in Glasgow and destitution for those denied recourse to public funds following refusal of their applications”.