Glasgow’s largest housing association to change name

Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) will be known as Wheatley Homes Glasgow as of April, following its merger with 3,000-home Cube Housing Association last year.

GHA, which along with Cube is part of Wheatley Group, owns and manages 40,000 affordable homes in Glasgow. Its name change was supported by tenants in an independent consultation.

The new Wheatley Homes Glasgow has plans to embark on a development programme that includes a “minimum investment of £250m” in existing homes in Glasgow over the next five years.