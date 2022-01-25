Glasgow’s largest housing association to change name

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Glasgow’s largest housing association is set to change its name following a merger.
Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) will be known as Wheatley Homes Glasgow as of April, following its merger with 3,000-home Cube Housing Association last year.
GHA, which along with Cube is part of Wheatley Group, owns and manages 40,000 affordable homes in Glasgow. Its name change was supported by tenants in an independent consultation.
The new Wheatley Homes Glasgow has plans to embark on a development programme that includes a “minimum investment of £250m” in existing homes in Glasgow over the next five years.
It includes an extra 600 new affordable homes added to the 1,500 already promised by GHA and Cube.
The landlord plans to recruit hundreds of tenants to form online engagement panels covering four areas of the city, while tenant inspection panels will review performance on repairs and other services.
Other changes include 24/7 customer service access and converting traditional offices into community-based centres.
The move follows Wheatley Group, which is the fourth-largest housing association in the UK, unveiling plans to develop 5,500 homes over the next five years in May last year.
Its pipeline includes 800 social rent homes being developed by Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership, which joined Wheatley Group at the end of 2019.
Bernadette Hewitt, chair of GHA, said: “It is a hugely exciting time in the development of our award-winning housing services.
“The pandemic has led us to accelerate many aspects of our new five-year strategy and that includes using technology to provide customers with even more personalised, co-created services.”
Martin Armstrong, chief executive of Wheatley Group, said: “GHA should be rightly proud of what it has achieved for tenants and communities across Glasgow since it was formed in 2003.
“Its legacy will live on in homes and communities in which over £1.75bn has been invested to make them warmer, safer, drier and more fuel-efficient, as well as all of the fantastic new houses and flats we’ve built across the city.”
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