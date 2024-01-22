The first-tier tribunal has ruled that Stratford Village Development Partnership SVDP, the developer of East Village, and its parent company Get Living must pay £18m towards making five of the 66 blocks safe.

Around 200 leaseholders across the development have been stuck and unable to sell the equity in their shared ownership properties since September 2020 when fire safety defects were uncovered.

The ruling on Friday marks an early success for the post-Grenfell building safety regime that could pave the way for courts to demand building owners to pay for cladding fixes.

The successful action against Get Living was brought by affordable housing company Triathlon Homes, which manages 1,379 homes on the site.

The owners of the site must now reimburse the government’s Building Safety Fund, which is paying £24.5m of taxpayers’ money to cover both Get Living and Triathlon’s share of the works.

Get Living said the result of the ruling was likely to have a “profound” impact on the sector. The parties must now agree the timeframe and terms of the remediation contribution order for the court’s approval.