Global accounts: housing associations spend ‘record’ £6.5bn on existing homes

Global accounts for the English sector, which cover 204 housing associations, were published by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) this morning and showed a post-pandemic recovery in spending on new build, which rose 12% to hit £12.3bn.

Forward projections revealed that organisations continue to plan higher levels of investment in existing stock in years to come, driven by “energy-efficiency factors, stock quality considerations, building and fire safety works… and decarbonisation”.

The landlords, which collectively own 95% of the 2.5 million housing association homes in the country, spent £1.1bn more on existing homes than in the previous financial year – a 20% rise.

The figure of £6.5bn was described as a “record” by the regulator and dwarfs the previous recent peak of £5.7bn in 2019-20 by £800m.

It involves £3.7bn on maintenance, £0.6bn on major works and £2.2bn on capitalised major repairs.