Go further to get young people working

Roping in advocates for young people, who know them and their needs, can increase understanding and ensure that employers are sent candidates who are clearly right for the job they are advertising. This will increase the chances of young people finding the right jobs, and happy employers.

When speaking to these organisations or advocates, coaches would also find out how the current benefits system punishes young people in supported accommodation when they find a job.

This is a cruel quirk: a young person’s Housing Benefit is reduced faster than their wages increase, unlike private renters, who benefit from a fairer taper rate. This traps vulnerable young people at a pivotal point in their lives and careers. Many are forced to turn down extra hours, development opportunities and higher pay, because working more simply does not pay.

These young people are ready to progress in their careers and move on from supported accommodation, but cannot, and so find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle.