Going beyond energy efficiency: the missing measure in healthy housing

A more complete health-based metric would allow providers to prioritise improvements where they matter most, writes surveyor Jason Ratcliffe
For decades, the housing sector has equated good performance with energy efficiency. We have built policies, retrofit strategies and investment frameworks around the idea that a home’s success is defined by how well it conserves heat.
Yet energy efficiency is not the same as health efficiency. A home that retains heat can still trap pollutants, moisture and harmful chemical emissions. The result is a growing but largely invisible burden on public health that extends well beyond cold or damp.
Across my field inspections the same pattern repeats. Families living in recently retrofitted or new build homes report persistent respiratory issues, poor sleep, or unexplained fatigue.
Measurements frequently reveal elevated indoor pollutant levels such as volatile organic compounds from paints, cleaning products, furnishings and insulation materials, fine particulate matter from cooking and heating and high humidity linked to condensation and mould growth.
These are not isolated cases. They are symptoms of a housing system optimised for energy rather than well-being.
The problem is not simply that homes are airtight, it is that we do not yet measure what the air contains. While the Energy Performance Certificate can summarise carbon emissions and energy efficiency, there is no equivalent measure for air quality, emissions or other health-related indicators within homes.
Without such data, we risk investing in retrofits that meet climate targets but inadvertently create sealed environments that amplify exposure to pollutants.
To address this gap, we need a shift in how we define and evidence healthy housing. My research in my PhD work focuses on developing a Healthy Home Emissions Test, a framework that combines indoor environmental measurements with external atmospheric data.
By correlating what is emitted inside homes with the surrounding outdoor air it becomes possible to understand how building materials, cleaning practices and ventilation systems interact with wider air chemistry. This kind of integrated data can identify which interventions truly improve health outcomes.
The data already shows that indoor conditions vary dramatically, even within similar housing types. Two homes with identical energy ratings can present very different air quality profiles depending on occupant behaviour, material choices and ventilation performance.
For landlords and asset managers, this means that traditional performance indicators such as energy use, temperature or fabric condition tell only part of the story. A more complete health-based metric would allow providers to prioritise improvements where they matter most, prevent deterioration of indoor environments and evidence social value outcomes with clarity.
Fortunately, the tools and knowledge to act are already available. Continuous air quality monitors can now capture real-time levels of key pollutants such as particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide and humidity. Combined with occupant feedback and visual inspection data, these readings can highlight issues before they escalate.
For example, a rise in fine particles during heating cycles may indicate incomplete combustion or poor filtration, while high VOC levels could signal gassing from new finishes or furniture. Integrating this kind of monitoring into post-occupancy evaluation would provide early warnings that energy models alone cannot detect.
For local authorities and housing associations, the next step is to embed health metrics within their asset management strategies. This means recognising that ventilation performance, material emissions and indoor pollutant exposure are as critical to long-term building performance as insulation or airtightness.
It also means rethinking procurement criteria to prioritise low emission materials and designs that balance airtightness with healthy airflow. By adopting measurable standards for indoor environmental quality, the sector can prevent health-related maintenance costs, reduce complaints and strengthen compliance with the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018.
“The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has acknowledged that future housing standards must consider well-being, and the NHS has identified poor indoor air as a major determinant of respiratory health”
Policy momentum is already building. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has acknowledged that future housing standards must consider well-being, and the NHS has identified poor indoor air as a major determinant of respiratory health.
However, progress remains fragmented. To accelerate change we need a unified benchmark that allows policymakers, housing providers and residents to assess home health with the same confidence that we assess energy efficiency.
The case for action is both economic as well as moral. Poor indoor environments contribute to an estimated £1.4bn in annual NHS costs related to respiratory illness. Addressing the problem at its source within the home offers one of the most effective forms of preventive health investment.
For housing professionals, the opportunity is clear. By extending the principles of performance measurement beyond energy, we can design, build and maintain homes that genuinely support human well-being.
The next phase of housing evolution will not be defined by how little energy a home consumes, but by how well it sustains the health of those who live within it. Beyond energy efficiency lies the missing measure that could transform housing from an environmental asset into a true public health solution.
Jason Ratcliffe, surveyor, The Wellbeing Surveyor
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Sustainability newsletter, featuring our in-depth coverage of the sector’s journey to delivering net zero.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories