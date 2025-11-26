Going beyond energy efficiency: the missing measure in healthy housing

For decades, the housing sector has equated good performance with energy efficiency. We have built policies, retrofit strategies and investment frameworks around the idea that a home’s success is defined by how well it conserves heat.

Yet energy efficiency is not the same as health efficiency. A home that retains heat can still trap pollutants, moisture and harmful chemical emissions. The result is a growing but largely invisible burden on public health that extends well beyond cold or damp.

Across my field inspections the same pattern repeats. Families living in recently retrofitted or new build homes report persistent respiratory issues, poor sleep, or unexplained fatigue.

Measurements frequently reveal elevated indoor pollutant levels such as volatile organic compounds from paints, cleaning products, furnishings and insulation materials, fine particulate matter from cooking and heating and high humidity linked to condensation and mould growth.

These are not isolated cases. They are symptoms of a housing system optimised for energy rather than well-being.