Going beyond the bare essentials

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Tenant voice should be central to the conversation about flooring in social lets, writes Aileen Edmunds
When you work in social housing, there are certain standards that are rarely questioned but that those outside the sector, upon learning, are more shocked by. At Longleigh, we feel that one of these issues is the lack of provision of flooring in social housing.
As a grant-making body with origins in social housing, Longleigh sees the impact of this decision on tenants. Last year, almost 10% of our grant spend was on enabling households to add flooring to their home.
This is why we commissioned Altair to conduct research into the provision of flooring in social housing. We were inspired by the impact of the excellent work of Tai Pawb and TPAS Cymru on their report Floored, which led to a new housing quality standard on the provision of flooring in social homes in Wales.
We want our research to have a similar impact on standards, particularly the current review of the Decent Homes Standard in England. We hope our latest research reports on the tenant and landlord perspective of floor coverings will be a key contributor to the conversation and bring the tenant voice into policy decisions.
Social housing landlords’ vision statements and values typically follow along the lines of ‘making lives better’ for their tenants. In practice, Altair’s survey of social housing landlords found that 90% of general needs homes do not have floor coverings (beyond kitchen and bathroom) at point of let.
Where flooring is provided, our first report indicated that this can be driven by the needs of the landlord rather than that of the tenant, for example, provided in hard-to-let properties to make them more attractive. Tenants’ experiences, gathered through the research, suggest that the consequences of not providing flooring are far reaching and long term.
Tenant voice is at the centre of our research. That is why our second learning report focused on tenants’ experiences around flooring, with data gathered from interviews, focus groups and a large-scale survey of 7,955 tenants (kindly provided by MRI Software through the Resident Voice Index).
When we read the findings, we were shocked by the extent of the impact. Our research found that a lack of floor coverings may further feelings of social housing stigma, adversely affect mental health and connections to community, and have a financial impact on tenants, who have to pay for floor coverings themselves.
“A lack of floor coverings may further feelings of social housing stigma, adversely impact on mental health and connections to community, and have a financial impact on tenants”
Altair estimates that floor coverings cost, on average, £920 per home. Tenants who responded to the Resident Voice Index survey said that they paid for floor coverings through either savings or taking out a loan. Of the 83% of respondents who paid for their floor coverings using savings or loans, nearly a quarter said it took them between two and three years to save or pay back any loan.
English Housing Survey data tells us that social housing tenants are less likely to have savings compared to other tenures (26% have savings, compared to 52% of private renters and 78% of owner-occupiers). The Family Resources Survey suggests that 70% of social renters had either no or less than £1,500 savings in 2021-22 (Altair analysis). It does not seem right that those with the least are being asked to pay for flooring and may be getting into debt to do so.
We understand the cost pressures landlords face when it comes to providing carpets, which is explored further in our most recent learning report on the landlord perspective. Analysis by Altair suggests that providing flooring would cost landlords £2.85 per week for a flat and £3.50 per week for a house, assuming the carpets are replaced every six years.
From speaking to landlords that do provide flooring at point of let, some of the wider benefits to providing flooring reduce this cost. These include reduced arrears and lower turnover, which Altair estimates reduces the cost of provision by £1 a week for each property. There are benefits that go beyond the financial, too – such as improved customer satisfaction. It is also about doing what is right for tenants.
“As a landlord, the test should always be whether you would be happy to live in one of your homes”
During interviews and focus groups, tenants were incredibly candid with the research team about their experiences of not having floor coverings. One individual shared how they could not afford carpet and did not want to have visitors over because they thought it made them look poor. Another tenant shared how they’d fallen out with their neighbour as a lack of floor coverings had caused noise to travel between their homes.
The Housing Ombudsman’s recent Spotlight report on noise highlights the issue that removal of carpets or installation of hardwood flooring has on reports of noise. One of its recommendations is that landlords should update their void standards to ensure carpets are not removed.
At the individual level, the consequences are harsh. Sadly, they are not a rare occurrence: recent findings from End Furniture Poverty reveal that there are 760,000 occupied homes in the social housing sector without floor coverings (9% of all adults in the sector). Tenants of social housing are the most likely of all tenures to be going without floor coverings (66% of those missing flooring).
I challenge those working across the sector to consider the findings of our research and ask themselves if the housing they provide reflects their values and purpose. As a landlord, the test should always be whether you would be happy to live in one of your homes. And first impressions are important. What does it say about your organisation when your customer’s first step into their new home could be on bare floorboards?
Aileen Edmunds, chief executive, Longleigh Foundation
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