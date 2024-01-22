Going beyond the bare essentials

We want our research to have a similar impact on standards, particularly the current review of the Decent Homes Standard in England. We hope our latest research reports on the tenant and landlord perspective of floor coverings will be a key contributor to the conversation and bring the tenant voice into policy decisions.

This is why we commissioned Altair to conduct research into the provision of flooring in social housing. We were inspired by the impact of the excellent work of Tai Pawb and TPAS Cymru on their report Floored , which led to a new housing quality standard on the provision of flooring in social homes in Wales.

As a grant-making body with origins in social housing, Longleigh sees the impact of this decision on tenants. Last year, almost 10% of our grant spend was on enabling households to add flooring to their home.

When you work in social housing, there are certain standards that are rarely questioned but that those outside the sector, upon learning, are more shocked by. At Longleigh, we feel that one of these issues is the lack of provision of flooring in social housing.

Social housing landlords’ vision statements and values typically follow along the lines of ‘making lives better’ for their tenants. In practice, Altair’s survey of social housing landlords found that 90% of general needs homes do not have floor coverings (beyond kitchen and bathroom) at point of let. Where flooring is provided, our first report indicated that this can be driven by the needs of the landlord rather than that of the tenant, for example, provided in hard-to-let properties to make them more attractive. Tenants’ experiences, gathered through the research, suggest that the consequences of not providing flooring are far reaching and long term.

Tenant voice is at the centre of our research. That is why our second learning report focused on tenants’ experiences around flooring, with data gathered from interviews, focus groups and a large-scale survey of 7,955 tenants (kindly provided by MRI Software through the Resident Voice Index). When we read the findings, we were shocked by the extent of the impact. Our research found that a lack of floor coverings may further feelings of social housing stigma, adversely affect mental health and connections to community, and have a financial impact on tenants, who have to pay for floor coverings themselves. “A lack of floor coverings may further feelings of social housing stigma, adversely impact on mental health and connections to community, and have a financial impact on tenants”

Altair estimates that floor coverings cost, on average, £920 per home. Tenants who responded to the Resident Voice Index survey said that they paid for floor coverings through either savings or taking out a loan. Of the 83% of respondents who paid for their floor coverings using savings or loans, nearly a quarter said it took them between two and three years to save or pay back any loan.