Going Dutch: what can the Welsh social housing sector learn from the Netherlands?

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A recent study tour to the Netherlands prompted reflections on how the new Welsh government can bolster strategic alignment, partnerships and practicalities to deliver for residents in Wales, write Serena Jones, executive director of operations at Beacon Cymru, and Elly Lock, head of policy and research at Community Housing Cymru
Do the Dutch do it best?
That was the question we asked ourselves as we arrived in The Hague, ready for several days of knowledge transfer with one of Europe’s leading social housing nations. Together we represented Wales on the trip, Serena bringing her extensive leadership experience, and Elly a policy lens and a cross-Wales view.
The trip, organised by the National Housing Maintenance Forum and M3, focused on understanding how housing associations in The Hague were dealing with the intractable issues of climate change, older properties and damp weather when managing their homes.
The Dutch social sector comprises over 200 housing associations, around 10 of which operate in The Hague, a city where 30% of stock is owned by housing associations. In 2015, the sector faced a series of scandals relating to financial propriety, governance and regulation.
A period of reflection followed, and the sector has rebuilt its reputation under a newly established regulator. What was striking was that the changes weren’t prescriptive or process-led, but based around strategic alignment and purpose. The operational and regulatory landscape is notably different from Wales, but we had many big takeaways.
One difference is that periodic property inspections are not routine. There is little expectation for cyclical works; homes are typically upgraded at the end of a tenancy, even if that lasts decades. Kitchens and bathrooms are not routinely upgraded in the interim.
In the Netherlands, housing associations must only spend rent on investing in their current homes, not in development. Instead, a system of layered guarantees to enable borrowing for building new homes exists.
Guarantees have long been a gap in the Welsh government treasury. Seeing the possibilities demonstrated in The Hague made it clear to us this is an avenue Wales must explore to stretch investment further amid competing demands on capital funding – if we can grapple the powers from Westminster first, that is.
“With increased regulation on heat networks in Wales, we reflected that a public approach to managing these networks could catalyse transition”
New home delivery, rents and investment are set out in annual performance agreements jointly agreed by local housing associations, the municipality and tenant organisations. This sits under a national performance agreement that sets strategic direction.
This vertical alignment from national to local is impressive, offering clarity and structure. As the new Welsh government plans the next Senedd term, we should consider the tools available to harness shared ambitions.
The Netherlands faces similar funding challenges with upgrading the energy efficiency of its homes, but it is able to recoup some of this through increased rents for energy-efficient properties. We heard of investment in a public heat company to decarbonise and upgrade the heat networks in the Hague.
With increased regulation on heat networks in Wales, we reflected that a public approach to managing these networks could catalyse transition.
Beyond this, landlords were aiming to use loans, not rent, to upgrade much of their stock to reduce heat demand and energy use by the mid-2030s, targeting the properties with the lowest energy efficiency in the immediate term – those in Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) bands E, F and G – that therefore require the most intensive retrofit.
To carry out such works, landlords need 70% of tenant agreement. From 2028, properties that do not reach a minimum of EPC D will not be permitted to be rented out by either social or private landlords.
We all know it is vitally important that tenants are brought along on the decarbonisation journey. It is an interesting approach to bake resident voice into the process from the off, albeit not one without its challenges, prompting lively debate about what to do when regulatory requirements pull in the opposite direction to what tenants want.
There are clear parallels here to some of the challenges with the wide-ranging Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which risks detracting attention away from the things tenants really care about – comfortable, dry and safe homes.
“In 2016, the municipality launched a new ‘independent damp and mould expert’ service for social tenants”
The resident voice again came through strongly in The Hague’s novel approach to tackling damp and mould. In 2016, the municipality launched a new ‘independent damp and mould expert’ service for social tenants. Tenants can access this where they are unable to reach agreement with their landlord on addressing issues. Landlords pay 75% and the municipality pays 25%.
The cases brought forward demonstrated the complexity of dealing with damp and mould, especially in fuel-poor households where lack of heating might exacerbate existing moisture issues. Evaluation of the service to date has shown it to be a successful element in tackling damp and mould, with residents fully trusting these independent assessments.
An ageing stock combined with famously wet weather means issues with damp and mould are not going away in Wales. Welsh housing associations have dedicated and targeted programmes, but at the same time, we have seen increasing awareness of the risks over recent years.
Tenants across all tenures aren’t accepting mouldy homes as the norm. And why should they? We were left wondering how we can learn from The Hague’s independent voice idea to continue fostering trust and confidence in Welsh communities.
As we headed back to Wales, we were grateful to have received this glimpse of how another social housing system works and were galvanised in our shared passion for the sector in Wales, a sector that is deeply connected with communities, invests increasingly in its homes, and is continually seeking to do more to meet tenant needs.
It is from these strong foundations that we can learn and continually improve to deliver for diverse communities across Wales.
Serena Jones, executive director of operations, Beacon Cymru and Elly Lock, head of policy and research, Community Housing Cymru
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