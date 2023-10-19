Going local: how our new repairs partnership is boosting customer satisfaction and area economy

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Julie Guildford Smith explains why Honeycomb Group has partnered with a local authority-owned subsidiary to deliver repairs
After joining Honeycomb Group in 2022, one of my first priorities was reaching out to stakeholders, including our local authority Stoke-on-Trent City Council (SOTCC). Honeycomb Group already enjoyed a great relationship with SOTCC, jointly providing a variety of support services, but I felt there was an opportunity to further collaborate and expand impact across our communities.
Parallel to this, another major priority was sourcing a customer-approved repairs provider. Like many housing providers, our performance had dropped during the coronavirus lockdown and we were struggling to rebuild customer satisfaction. When we asked customers what they wanted their repairs service to look like, the overriding theme was local.
Customers wanted a provider that could respond quickly, knew their neighbourhood and spoke the language (ie the Potteries dialect). At our customer involvement sessions, it was clear to see that a provider which shared our group values, championed local people and places, and ‘felt’ like Honeycomb Group was needed.
It was this that gave the executive team and I the idea to look local and outside of the social housing sector norm. Sharing our values, being trusted by customers and having neighbourhood knowledge was the new priority – and who better knows your neighbourhood than your local authority?
We were delighted when SOTCC shared our excitement and an agreement for their subsidiary brand Unitas Maintenance Solutions (UMS) to deliver our repairs service was made.
“We’re proud to be investing in a neighbouring organisation that will in turn boost the local economy and potentially bring more jobs and opportunities to people living in our communities”
Since launching in August, we’ve seen performance immediately increase with a 9.2/10 customer satisfaction rate in the first week alone. On our first day, the opening repair call was resolved within two hours, and 50% of repairs reported in the first week were completed within three days.
Locality played a significant part in this initial success. During the first week, UMS staff were based at our head office to support customer service teams and ensure help was on hand when the expected teething issues occurred. Feedback from trades operatives also showed how close proximity and long-standing relationships with local suppliers was aiding their roles with priority material and part collections and much shorter travel times.
With just over 3,000 homes, we were blown away to see more than 2,500 people viewing our social media update posts during the launch. Eighty-two per cent of our customers engaged with email updates too, with almost 1,000 customers using our new webpage to discover more.
We also remained in physical contact with customers, inviting them to share their feedback with our director of housing and head of housing. I really believe this level of engagement was achieved by bringing customers along on our procurement journey and, ultimately, empowering them to make the final decision on who their repairs provider should be.
Although rebuilding customer satisfaction remained pinnacle, our partnership with UMS brought many further benefits.
The wider Unitas Group employs more than 450 people and apprentices from Stoke-on-Trent schools and colleges. It also continues to support adult and social care services with a £1m pledge in 2021-22. This pledge is special to Honeycomb Group as our domestic abuse charity Glow and homelessness charity Concrete benefit from both services.
“Feedback from trades operatives also showed how close proximity and long-standing relationships with local suppliers was aiding their roles with priority material and part collections and much shorter travel times”
Moving from a national to local supplier also means spending remains in the city. In Autumn 2021, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities awarded Stoke-on-Trent Council £56m to accelerate progress of three transformational schemes to stimulate the local economy. We’re proud to be investing in a neighbouring organisation that will in turn boost the local economy and potentially bring more jobs and opportunities to people living in our communities.
In the future, I hope to further this with training and employment opportunities for customers across our brands, including our homelessness charity Concrete.
Going into the unknown and leading the way with such a unique partnership was challenging, but this is where sharing the same values becomes important. We knew that as a not-for-profit entity, UMS would prioritise customer service and value for money over profit. Working alongside local authorities also brings less risk and a greater commitment to ethics and social mindedness.
For us, choosing a not-for-profit organisation that was respected and well loved by customers and had already invested in our local places and people made sense. I am so proud of Honeycomb Group for being brave and bold. We all exist to support our neighbourhoods, so why not take this further by committing to our wider community and economy, too.
Julie Guildford Smith, chief executive, Honeycomb Group
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