Going local: how our new repairs partnership is boosting customer satisfaction and area economy

It was this that gave the executive team and I the idea to look local and outside of the social housing sector norm. Sharing our values, being trusted by customers and having neighbourhood knowledge was the new priority – and who better knows your neighbourhood than your local authority?

“We’re proud to be investing in a neighbouring organisation that will in turn boost the local economy and potentially bring more jobs and opportunities to people living in our communities”

We were delighted when SOTCC shared our excitement and an agreement for their subsidiary brand Unitas Maintenance Solutions (UMS) to deliver our repairs service was made.

Since launching in August, we’ve seen performance immediately increase with a 9.2/10 customer satisfaction rate in the first week alone. On our first day, the opening repair call was resolved within two hours, and 50% of repairs reported in the first week were completed within three days.

Locality played a significant part in this initial success. During the first week, UMS staff were based at our head office to support customer service teams and ensure help was on hand when the expected teething issues occurred. Feedback from trades operatives also showed how close proximity and long-standing relationships with local suppliers was aiding their roles with priority material and part collections and much shorter travel times.

With just over 3,000 homes, we were blown away to see more than 2,500 people viewing our social media update posts during the launch. Eighty-two per cent of our customers engaged with email updates too, with almost 1,000 customers using our new webpage to discover more.