The new 650,000 sq ft factory by TopHat will be built in the Midlands and once fully operational will be capable of building around 4,000 homes per year.

The factory, which will be sited near Corby, is expected to secure 1,000 new jobs and will open in 2023.

The new factory will complement TopHat’s existing factory in Derby, which produced around 800 homes per year.

According to TopHat, the modular housing techniques pioneered at the factory will allow the company to increase housing supply, improve quality, reduce costs and protect the environment.