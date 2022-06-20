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The modular housing firm backed by US banking giant Goldman Sachs has announced plans to build Europe’s biggest offside housing factory in the UK.
The new 650,000 sq ft factory by TopHat will be built in the Midlands and once fully operational will be capable of building around 4,000 homes per year.
The factory, which will be sited near Corby, is expected to secure 1,000 new jobs and will open in 2023.
The new factory will complement TopHat’s existing factory in Derby, which produced around 800 homes per year.
According to TopHat, the modular housing techniques pioneered at the factory will allow the company to increase housing supply, improve quality, reduce costs and protect the environment.
The firm also aims to meet low-carbon and ultra-low energy requirements.
Jordan Rosenhaus, chief executive and founder of TopHat, said: “TopHat’s new facility will increase our capacity to over 4,500 homes a year. Our homes are designed to be beautiful and green, being low-carbon to build and much cheaper to run.
“TopHat is playing a leading role in transforming home building in the UK, improving quality, reducing costs and protecting the environment. We are also delighted to be creating 1,000 new jobs in Corby, supported by a major investment in training through the TopHat Academy.”
The new factory announcement follows on from comments in April by the new trade body for modular housing, Make Modular, that its members could have capacity to build up to 15,000 homes a year by 2024, which would help alleviate the housing crisis.
The body was officially launched in December 2021 and its members include providers Ilke Homes, TopHat, Laing O’Rourke and Legal & General Modular Homes.
TopHat’s Corby facility will be the anchor tenant in the new Magna Park site being developed by GLP, the leading global logistics development manager, as part of a multimillion-pound investment in the site. Construction will begin later in the year, with the facility expected to be delivering its first homes by the end of 2023.
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