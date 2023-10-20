Good communication with tenants is key to our damp and mould strategy

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The PlaceShapers Healthy Homes toolkit is based on resident insight on how best to talk to them about damp and mould, explains David Cummins
With colder weather coming, I am reminded why tackling cases of damp and mould in our homes is top of the agenda for those I speak to in our sector. Cold weather always brings more condensation and that means fixing issues will become even more urgent.
At Warrington Housing Association, we made good use of the summer to increase our understanding of our homes and customers through combining stock condition and tenancy surveys.
We have also mobilised a programme of works to improve the efficiency of our homes, making them drier, warmer and more economical. This also gets us closer to 100% of homes having an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C.
As a sector, we are making headway in treating and preventing issues with damp and mould, but there is some way to go.
The Regulator of Social Housing, drawing from the evidence submitted to it about the extent of damp and mould in residents’ homes, showed that most social housing landlords deal with damp and mould effectively. However, it also pointed to the reality that some boards still don’t have specific processes for identifying and tackling the issue.
In a sector that owns and manages millions of homes, there will always be instances of damp and mould. What is crucial is identifying and responding to these effectively to ensure residents are safe in their homes
“[Residents] confirmed the importance of getting the tone right: informative and advisory, conversational and non-judgmental”
The new government guidance talks about groups of people who may be at increased risk of the health impacts of damp and mould exposure. Worryingly, some of these groups are more likely than others to live in homes with damp and mould, including people with a long-term illness, so it’s important that we are aware of this information as part of our response.
Treating and preventing damp and mould requires a multi-faceted approach involving colleagues and teams working together across the organisation. Everyone agrees that culture, clear policies and good communication are critical.
It’s also critical that within sector networks that we work together to share insight and learning. As PlaceShapers, we’ve focused on clear and effective communications.
In a Spotlight report, the Housing Ombudsman was critical of the sector’s track record on communication and stated: “Together with residents, landlords should review the information, materials and support provided to residents to ensure that these strike the right tone and are effective in helping residents to avoid damp and mould in their properties.”
This is exactly what residents told us when we held sessions with them to develop a new PlaceShapers Healthy Homes toolkit.
Our residents want clarity on what our responsibilities are, what to do if they are worried, who to contact and what to expect in terms of action. They also want accessible and helpful information about what they can do themselves to avoid damp and mould.
“Treating and preventing damp and mould requires a multi-faceted approach involving colleagues and teams working together across the organisation”
They confirmed the importance of getting the tone right: informative and advisory, conversational and non-judgmental. Be friendly, helpful and neutral, with the aim to advise rather than ‘telling’, they said.
Since how homes are heated is a factor in managing condensation, landlords should base advice within the reality of the cost of living crisis.
As a small organisation with limited resources, we’ll use this toolkit as it represents good practice on an issue that is an absolute priority for us.
In a 2023 follow-up to its 2021 Spotlight report, the Housing Ombudsman set out its concerns about whether there was a culture in our sector that wants to learn from others. I’d accept that there is still much to do to ensure we are properly on top of damp and mould in our homes, but we are now much clearer about how to approach this challenging issue.
The toolkit is a great example of how we are starting to get much better at learning from each other across the sector and, importantly, ensuring what we consider to be good practice is developed in partnership with our residents.
David Cummins, chief executive, Warrington Housing Association; and board member, PlaceShapers
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