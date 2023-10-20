Good communication with tenants is key to our damp and mould strategy

The Regulator of Social Housing, drawing from the evidence submitted to it about the extent of damp and mould in residents’ homes, showed that most social housing landlords deal with damp and mould effectively. However, it also pointed to the reality that some boards still don’t have specific processes for identifying and tackling the issue.

In a sector that owns and manages millions of homes, there will always be instances of damp and mould. What is crucial is identifying and responding to these effectively to ensure residents are safe in their homes

“[Residents] confirmed the importance of getting the tone right: informative and advisory, conversational and non-judgmental”

The new government guidance talks about groups of people who may be at increased risk of the health impacts of damp and mould exposure. Worryingly, some of these groups are more likely than others to live in homes with damp and mould, including people with a long-term illness, so it’s important that we are aware of this information as part of our response.