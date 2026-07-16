Good providers of supported exempt accommodation have nothing to fear from greater scrutiny

There are other reasons. Many of our members operate through long-established partnerships and lease-based models. If licensing responsibilities remain unclear, providers may delay investment, limit expansion or withdraw from areas altogether, reducing critical bed numbers.

As demand for supported housing increases, reforms must avoid creating unintended barriers or discouraging responsible supported housing providers from delivering accommodation and support.

At the same time, implementation delays could allow further unfettered growth of substandard and unregulated provision, causing additional harm to residents before licensing takes effect.

“Many of the SEA Forum’s members have called for registration and regulation for years and have already voluntarily committed to it”

But there are reasons for optimism. The proposed Fit and Proper Person Test is one of the strongest elements of the government’s response because it requires a named individual to be held responsible for meeting regulatory standards.

Many of the SEA Forum’s members have called for registration and regulation for years and have already voluntarily committed to it as part of Birmingham’s SEAQAS standards. Good providers have nothing to fear from greater scrutiny.

To achieve preferred provider status with Birmingham City Council, providers must secure SEAQAS accreditation by evidencing safe, well-managed accommodation, resident-focused support, strong governance, safeguarding, health and safety, GDPR compliance and quality monitoring. This is a clear and robust process.

In short, the SEAQAS are a litmus test for identifying supported housing providers who are in it for the right reasons and delivering a quality service.

The government should draw on Birmingham’s experience, where many building blocks for reform are already in place. By encouraging wider adoption of proven quality standards, the government can begin to raise standards now, while preparing the sector for national licensing and Fit and Proper Person requirements.

Without an interim solution, poor-quality accommodation and inadequate support will continue to grow and hurt some of society’s most vulnerable people, many of whom can’t wait any longer for the benefits of reform.

The government now has an opportunity to turn ambition into delivery, and the work being done in Birmingham should shape the future of supported housing across the country.

In the meantime, I would encourage quality providers across the region to join the SEA Forum and demonstrate their commitment to residents by working towards SEAQAS accreditation. Together, we can raise standards and help ensure reform delivers lasting benefits for the people who rely on supported housing.

Jamie Pearson, chair, Birmingham’s Supported Exempt Accommodation Forum, and director, Move On Housing