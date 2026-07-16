Good providers of supported exempt accommodation have nothing to fear from greater scrutiny

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To see how supported exempt accommodation can be regulated and held accountable, the government should look to our work, writes Jamie Pearson, chair of Birmingham’s Supported Exempt Accommodation Forum (SEA Forum)
The government’s response to the consultation on the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 marks a step forward for supported exempt accommodation (SEA) in England. We now have a clearer picture of how ministers intend to improve standards in housing and support, strengthen accountability and tackle poor-quality provision across the market.
Birmingham is home to 33,000 SEA bedspaces and accounts for nearly half of national SEA expenditure, estimated at £400m annually. It also experiences some of the sector’s most acute challenges. Birmingham, therefore, is an obvious testing ground for these reforms.
As chair of Birmingham’s SEA Forum, a peer group of supported housing providers representing around 15% of the city’s SEA bedspaces, and director of a supported accommodation provider, I have a unique grassroots insight into the opportunities and challenges these reforms present.
Supported by Birmingham City Council, the SEA Forum brings together providers committed to raising standards and improving outcomes for SEA residents through safe, high-quality accommodation and support.
It consists of larger registered social landlords, such as Sustain UK and Spring Housing Association, and smaller or specialist housing and support providers, such as Hyde Housing, Lindale Recovery or my own Move On Housing, which all feature on the preferred provider list for SEA provision with Birmingham City Council.
Our members seek to operate in line with Birmingham City Council’s Supported Exempt Accommodation Quality Assurance Standards (SEAQAS) and Charter of Rights for Residents (COR). The SEAQAS set clear expectations for good governance, housing and support quality, and resident rights.
This means the SEA Forum has first-hand experience implementing many of the measures now being proposed nationally.
“We need a clearly defined line of accountability if standards are to improve and poor practice is to be rooted out”
The SEA Forum’s members welcome the government’s response to consultation, and the positive direction of travel, particularly the commitment to licensing, national standards and stronger oversight.
However, important questions remain, such as how the new licensing regime will operate in practice and who will hold a licence when multiple organisations are involved in delivering a service.
It is important to remember that, in many supported housing schemes, resident services, such as addiction, mental health support and accommodation, are often delivered collaboratively, with smaller housing providers working with registered providers and support services, from both statutory and non-statutory sectors.
Despite the government indicating that supported housing providers should work with local authorities to determine licence holders and that it will soon provide case study examples, greater clarity is still needed. We need a clearly defined line of accountability if standards are to improve and poor practice is to be rooted out.
There are other reasons. Many of our members operate through long-established partnerships and lease-based models. If licensing responsibilities remain unclear, providers may delay investment, limit expansion or withdraw from areas altogether, reducing critical bed numbers.
As demand for supported housing increases, reforms must avoid creating unintended barriers or discouraging responsible supported housing providers from delivering accommodation and support.
At the same time, implementation delays could allow further unfettered growth of substandard and unregulated provision, causing additional harm to residents before licensing takes effect.
“Many of the SEA Forum’s members have called for registration and regulation for years and have already voluntarily committed to it”
But there are reasons for optimism. The proposed Fit and Proper Person Test is one of the strongest elements of the government’s response because it requires a named individual to be held responsible for meeting regulatory standards.
Many of the SEA Forum’s members have called for registration and regulation for years and have already voluntarily committed to it as part of Birmingham’s SEAQAS standards. Good providers have nothing to fear from greater scrutiny.
To achieve preferred provider status with Birmingham City Council, providers must secure SEAQAS accreditation by evidencing safe, well-managed accommodation, resident-focused support, strong governance, safeguarding, health and safety, GDPR compliance and quality monitoring. This is a clear and robust process.
In short, the SEAQAS are a litmus test for identifying supported housing providers who are in it for the right reasons and delivering a quality service.
The government should draw on Birmingham’s experience, where many building blocks for reform are already in place. By encouraging wider adoption of proven quality standards, the government can begin to raise standards now, while preparing the sector for national licensing and Fit and Proper Person requirements.
Without an interim solution, poor-quality accommodation and inadequate support will continue to grow and hurt some of society’s most vulnerable people, many of whom can’t wait any longer for the benefits of reform.
The government now has an opportunity to turn ambition into delivery, and the work being done in Birmingham should shape the future of supported housing across the country.
In the meantime, I would encourage quality providers across the region to join the SEA Forum and demonstrate their commitment to residents by working towards SEAQAS accreditation. Together, we can raise standards and help ensure reform delivers lasting benefits for the people who rely on supported housing.
Jamie Pearson, chair, Birmingham’s Supported Exempt Accommodation Forum, and director, Move On Housing
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Taking place on 23 September at 200 Aldersgate in London, this year’s conference brings together tenant engagement, housing management and resident experience professionals to explore how organisations are strengthening relationships with residents through innovative engagement, inclusive decision-making and practical strategies for today’s regulatory landscape.
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